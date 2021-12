Following triumphs over Michael Chang and Davide Sanguinetti, Roger Federer advanced into the last 16 in Monte Carlo 2001, finding the form on clay for the first success at the Masters 1000 level on the slowest surface. In a battle for the quarter-final, Federer took down Arnaud Di Pasquale 6-1, 6-2 in 61 minutes, playing his best ATP match on clay in a career up to that point and repeating the result from Miami a couple of weeks earlier when he also competed in the last eight.

