Let’s start with a quote attributed to Martin Kornfield: “If we all do one random act of kindness daily, we just might set the world in the right direction.”. You may not know or believe this, but I am kinda a shy fellow. I don’t care to vocalize what I am thinking and in groups of people, I let everybody else talk. I think this tends to lead folks to the conclusion that I’m emotionally shallow. Maybe disinterested in what they are thinking. I keep things close to the vest and, as such, can seem distant and not so nice to those not in the know.

13 DAYS AGO