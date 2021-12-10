ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers star OLB T.J. Watt believed to have just tweaked groin

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt has missed two games this season, and with the team at 6-6-1 and on the outside looking in for the NFL playoffs, the group can ill afford to have him miss any more action.

Fortunately, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watt and the Steelers may have dodged a bullet with the three-time Pro Bowler's most recent injury, suffered during their Week 14 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

