ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person at 50th Street and Avenue A (Lubbock, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0dJc7zHm00
A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person at 50th Street and Avenue A (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report

On Thursday evening, one person died while another received serious injuries following a traffic crash at 50th Street.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at 50th Street and Avenue A. The early reports indicated that one of the vehicles hit a pole.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person at 50th Street and Avenue A

December 10, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Kaleb Hamby and 28-year-old Gabriel Webb dead, James Wilson and another injured in a crash (Carthage, TX)

34-year-old Kaleb Hamby and 28-year-old Gabriel Webb dead, James Wilson and another injured in a crash (Carthage, TX)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 34-year-old Kaleb Hamby and 28-year-old Gabriel Webb, both from Haughton, as the men who lost their lives while 34-year-old James Wilson and 53-year-old Gregory Baulkman suffered injuries following a wreck Saturday in Panola County.
CARTHAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 40-year-old Mario Aguilar Velasquez who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Everett, WA)

Authorities identified 40-year-old Mario Aguilar Velasquez, from Everett, as the man who lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle Saturday in Everett. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at an intersection in the 11900 block of Airport Road at about 2:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Mario Aguilar Velasquez was crossing the street when a southbound black 2010 Lexus hit him.
EVERETT, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy