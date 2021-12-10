A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person at 50th Street and Avenue A (Lubbock, TX)
On Thursday evening, one person died while another received serious injuries following a traffic crash at 50th Street.
As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at 50th Street and Avenue A. The early reports indicated that one of the vehicles hit a pole.
December 10, 2021
