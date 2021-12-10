ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Construction – Take 5 Express Car Wash (Invited GCs)

virtualbx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 9 First Reported on Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Last Updated 12/8/2021...

www.virtualbx.com

virtualbx.com

Fire Station #1 Renovation & Addition

Scope of work involves renovation of 5,345 sq. ft. of an existing fire station along with new construction of a 2,417 square foot Storage Building, all for a total of approx. 7,762 sq ft. The renovation work includes selective demolition, new metal stud framed interior partitions, standing seam metal roofing,...
NEOtrans

Sherwin-Williams HQ construction starts (photos)

Start of construction of another addition to the downtown Cleveland skyline — the global headquarters of Sherwin-WilliamsKJP. Nov. 29, 2021 may be remembered as the day that construction work began on Sherwin-Williams’ $300-plus-million global headquarters. To others, it may be known as the date when one of downtown Cleveland’s largest “parking craters” died. Even though the official groundbreaking ceremony isn’t scheduled until 5 p.m. Dec. 15 (hopefully with no further delays), it looks like quite a bit of work may be under way by that time.
CLEVELAND, OH
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Amazon Fresh construction update (Photos)

If you're just looking from the outside, nothing much appears to have been done at the future Amazon Fresh at the 270 Center on Shady Grove Road in recent weeks. The most visible change is fresh asphalt and line striping on the parking lot in front of the store. But inside, installation of complex wiring, cameras and sensor equipment is being performed, a process that is quite time-consuming for an Amazon grocery store with automatic checkout functions. It can't even be ruled out that they might employ Just Walk Out technology at this store, as they mean for that checkout system to replace the Dash Cart across all Amazon Fresh locations eventually. In addition to the Friendship Heights store, another Montgomery County Amazon Fresh has been confirmed for the Chevy Chase Lake development.
ROCKVILLE, MD
virtualbx.com

San Antonio: Weston Urban Near Completion on 305 Soledad Tower Design

San Antonio (Bexar County) — The architect team for Weston Urban’s 305 Soledad tower project will request the Certificate of Appropriateness this week on their final design documents. The Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) granted conceptual approval of the designs in December 2020 and the HDRC is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Braunfels: Homeless Support Group to Renovate New Center

Feature Photo: The future home of the Next Step Community Resource Center, a planned homeless shelter and support network. Image: Google Streets. New Braunfels (Comal County) — A recently formed organization is planning a $1 million renovation of a county building to house its operations by the spring of 2023.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
wisr680.com

New Car Wash Gets Initial Approval For New Castle Rd.

A developer will take the next step towards the construction of a car wash along New Castle Road after being granted a variance by the Butler Township Zoning Hearing Board. An appeal filed by Hutton Butler Sharon PA ST, LLC was heard by the board Wednesday evening regarding the property at 250 New Castle Road, near the intersection with Sharon Drive, formerly occupied by Looney Toones Tavern.
BUTLER, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Welcomes Cargo Shipments Diverted From Other Ports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The supply chain nightmare continues for people nationwide as the busiest shopping season of the year is upon us. Yet William Doyle, executive director for the Port Authority of Baltimore, said the Port of Baltimore is pulling its weight and that of its peers across the country. “Bar none, we are the best,” Doyle told WJZ. “Nobody on the East Coast is better than the Port of Baltimore on every single type of cargo.” Shoppers don’t know who to blame for the supply chain crisis, but they’ve noticed higher prices at gas pumps and in stores. They’ve also seen their...
BALTIMORE, MD
bizjournals

City plans to amend Chicken N Pickle CID for new car wash

A community improvement district near 13th and Greenwich collects an extra 1.5% in sales tax revenues to reimburse developers for the construction costs of Wichita's Chicken N Pickle. But Tommy's Car Wash, a new business planing to open within the district's boundaries, doesn't want the same tax deal. On Tuesday,...
WICHITA, KS
Benzinga

Mister Car Wash Acquires Downtowner Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has acquired Downtowner Car Wash, five locations in Cape Coral, Florida, for an undisclosed sum. Customers of Downtowner Car Wash can expect the business to continue operating as usual in the near term. Mister Car Wash will work with the team to rebrand the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
The State

New car wash eyes spot in one of Columbia’s busiest commercial areas. Here’s where

A new car wash is being considered for one of Columbia’s busiest commercial corridors. A Time to Shine Car Wash is being planned at 291 Harbison Blvd. That’s at the corner of Harbison Boulevard and Columbiana Drive, in the heart of the bustling Harbison shopping district. The site is the former home of a BB&T bank branch. It’s near the Columbiana Centre mall and across the street from a popular Chick-fil-A location.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Steps Up As Shipping Industry Wrestles With Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is ramping up its cargo volumes to relieve backlogs at other domestic ports. The port on Monday greeted the Noble Ace, a cargo vessel that unloaded 1,800 brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, roughly 600 of which are destined for the West Coast. That shipment was the latest in a series of steps taken by the port to contend with supply chain issues that have jammed other ports across the country. RELATED: Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attributed the growing cargo volume to the maritime industry’s confidence in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Wire

Paragon Mortgage Corporation Arranges $44.4M HUD 221(d)(4) for New Construction Loan for Multifamily Property in Cottonwood, AZ

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon Mortgage announced today the closing on a new construction HUD 221(d)(4) Loan for the development of the Inspiration Cottonwood Apartments in Cottonwood, Arizona. Paragon secured the $44.4M New Construction loan for the development through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The...
