This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.

Fayetteville police officers try to stop man who stole school bus

The officers tried to stop George McArthur after he stole a school bus twice. The first time they tried, they were unsuccessful. McArthur was afraid that officers would shoot and kill him, so he sped away.