ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Advice for future producers

By Mayte Carrillo
uscannenbergmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore my first shift as an ATVN producer, I had no experience with iNews, the software used for creating newscasts. No matter how much I prepared and received training in the media center beforehand, my nerves were through the roof. As a graduate student in a one-year program, I felt at...

www.uscannenbergmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

JOUR 403 reflections

I can’t believe this is my final week in JOUR 403, which also means this is my final blog of narrating either one week’s struggle or another week’s victory. This class taught me a lot in both the personal and professional spheres. Whenever I was asked, “So...
EDUCATION
uscannenbergmedia.com

Interested in producing?

When I first entertained the idea of becoming a broadcast journalist, I think I didn’t really have a true sense of what that aspiration entailed. I envisioned myself in front of the camera doing interviews or reporting on major stories, but had little to no concept of how the story came together and made its way onto the television screen. While I had experience in print journalism, broadcast journalism was new to me. Freshman year I took baby steps by learning the fundamentals of who, what, where, why, and when. The pandemic made the sophomore stage of my Annenberg career feel like I was back in middle school making iMovies at home. I learned a lot as a reporter but felt that I was missing an essential component of how news broadcasts were produced and how a news production team worked together. Finally, on every Thursday this semester, I found those missing pieces in JOUR 403 — the learning congealed and I feel confident that I will be able to put a newscast together. It has taught me not only the technical aspects of coordinating a program and how to work as a team but it also showed me how I work best and what kind of attitude is needed to succeed.
ENTERTAINMENT
uscannenbergmedia.com

So you want to produce a news show?

What if, hypothetically, I told you that I bit off more than I could chew this semester? What if I told you that I was wild enough to take a six-unit news production class on top of working as an executive producer and directing in the control room for Annenberg TV News? What if I was also enrolled in 18 units, on top of all that?
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Advice on dealing with a workplace bully

I have a specialized job where I work in the field with various teams. We are all experienced and knowledgeable. One team member is rude to all of us, but particularly aims her nastiness at the oldest person in our group. The target of her nastiness is a hard worker and excellent at her job.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvn#Inews
chscommunicator.com

The Impact of Advice

There is one person in Lina Bailey’s life whom she can always turn to for advice; whether it’s about friends or everyday situations, Bailey’s grandma is there to support her. Bailey turned to her grandma in a moment of stress and was given the best piece of advice she has...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uscannenbergmedia.com

What you should know when producing the news

Over the last semester, I truly learned about the “news rush” that every broadcast producer talks about. The feeling that comes with changing the top of the show, writing teases, and fixing graphics 30 seconds before they go on air is something only a broadcast producer could experience. I wish I had been more prepared for this pressure at the beginning of the semester.
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

Advice for the Late-Life Learner

People of all ages can continue to learn throughout their lifetime. To set ourselves up for success, we can employ strategies to enhance our learning environments. Perhaps you’re pursuing an advanced degree at age 50. Or you’re starting with a new company, and a new job description, at age 60. Or you’re a 70-year-old finding that your job has ever-changing expectations for learning new technology.
MUSIC
Slate

Our Favorite Advice of 2021

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Here at How To! headquarters, we give and receive a lot of good advice. This year we ran faster, kept cool in a crisis, had the best sex of our lives, stopped snoring, and even won the Olympics. The How To! team, including former host David Epstein, gathers ‘round the mic to round up our favorite advice of the year. We talk about how we applied that advice to our own lives, share some surprising updates from folks who were on the show, and give a behind-the-scenes look at how the podcast is made each week.
APPLE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Generating content for Gen Z

Studies show that most young people stay current with the news passively by consuming it on social media platforms and their phones. At first glance, a 30-minute newscast like Annenberg TV News (ATVN) doesn’t seem to fit the mold for what appeals to Gen Z. But, ATVN is unique because it provides a curated collection of news stories that viewers — specifically USC students and alumni — can participate in and relate to on a deeper level than other forms of news media.
TV & VIDEOS
countynewsonline.org

‘Climb or Die’ A jarring bit of advice.

“For four-year colleges that aren’t elite, the message is climb or die.” —Anthony Carnevale. This week NJCU’s doctoral program in community college leadership presented an open virtual conference on issues facing community colleges, with Anthony Carnevale as the keynote speaker. I was able to watch from my office, which still feels weird.
COLLEGES
deeranddeerhunting.com

The Worst Blood Trailing Advice on the Internet

Daniel E. Schmidt lists the five worst pieces of advice he’s seen on the internet when it comes to blood trailing and what to actually do for a successful recovery. Then, Brad Rucks reviews the Ameristep thermal blind. Deer Talk Now. Season 10. Episode 50.
TV & VIDEOS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Signing off for now, See It Live

I honestly can’t believe it’s the end of my second semester of graduate school. Everyone tells you how quickly it goes by, but I never quite understood. My time in JOUR 403 Production has genuinely defined my time as a graduate student at Annenberg, and it is deeply upsetting to watch this fantastic experience come to an end… for now. Here are some of my biggest takeaways for upcoming production students:
COLLEGES
nameberry.com

The Best Baby Name Advice

Over the many months of How I Named My Baby, our Berries have shared incredible tips and valuable insight on navigating the baby name process. “Start off by asking your partner what names they don’t like! Are there any names that are off-limits? (i.e people they met and didn’t like, or maybe a relative they don’t want their kid named after). That way you can cross those names off your list immediately!” — Hayley Maxey.
RELATIONSHIPS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Putting on the best show

It was Tuesday evening when we wrapped our last show. I felt a bittersweet emotion in my stomach as I cheered with my co-producer and our team. “We did it,” I said, and I swallowed my tears. I was emotional that the production class has ended but simultaneously satisfied with everything I have learned.
TV & VIDEOS
uscannenbergmedia.com

SCA students face challenges returning to in-person activity

Student filmmakers at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts have faced several challenges during the fall semester’s return to campus, largely due to a disconnect between what students learned remotely and their hands-on experiences in filmmaking. Willow Cai, a senior cinema and media studies major, said that during the...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy