Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 14

ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings won 36-28. So, where do the Steelers stand after that game?

The hosts also weigh in on the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 19.

