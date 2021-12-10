Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 14
ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 13
The Vikings won 36-28. So, where do the Steelers stand after that game?Black and Gold Today Fan Segment Week 13
The hosts also weigh in on the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 19.
