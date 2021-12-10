Judge grants stay preventing demolition of IOOF building until court reaches final decision
TROY — Groups trying to prevent the demolition of the building located at 112-118 W. Main St. in Troy have filed a civil complaint in Miami County Common Pleas Court this week to appeal the decision of the Troy Board of Zoning Appeals. On Thursday, Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall...
The city of Warsaw is threatening to demolish an apartment building on North Fort Wayne Avenue in which the landlord has been slow to address code enforcement violations. The house has been under scrutiny by the city for months after it was learned that at least one apartment was being used without electricity or running water.
GRAND RAPIDS — During their Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting, Ottawa County commissioners approved a series of recommended spending categories for the $57 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Earlier this year, the county formed a committee of regional government and business stakeholders to determine how the funds would be...
TIPP CITY — Community members brought their concerns regarding Tippecanoe High School’s fall play to the Tipp City Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. The play, “She Kills Monsters” by American playwright Qui Nguyen, follows its main character, Agnes Evans, as she attempts to find out more about her deceased older sister, Tilly. She eventually realizes that Tilly may have harbored romantic feelings for a female friend, Elizabeth. Tippecanoe High School presented the “Young Adventurers Edition” of the play, which toned down much of the language and sexual content in the original play, and rated the play as PG-13 for audiences. Despite this, community members at Monday’s meeting said they found the content to be inappropriate for students and were shocked that the play was performed on school grounds.
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether the state’s medical marijuana regulators can continue to keep secret the applications of businesses that won licenses — a case that could determine the outcome of hundreds of appeals of denied licenses in the controversial program. The confidentiality provision was included...
The Virginia Department of Corrections is a step closer to independently operating its own health care services for inmates after a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia. The court rejected a last-ditch effort by Miami-based health care provider Armor Correctional Health Services to keep its contract providing private health care services in state-run facilities. Judge Phillip Hairston on ...
TROY — During their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize several agreements. The first authorization the commissioners agreed to was the addendum to the Community-Based Corrections Programs for the grant agreement. The change to agreement was a 5% increase of the county’s award, which changed it to $75,600 from a previous $72,000.
MOORESVILLE — Mooresville schools received a 2021 Teacher Appreciation Grant in the amount of $160,164.34 from the state of Indiana to be distributed to teachers across the district.
The grant will be distributed across teachers who were rated "highly effective" and "effective," with a one-time stipend of $738.50 for highly effective teachers and $590.56.
...
North Carolina native Erik Hooks took his oath Monday to become Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new deputy administrator. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell swore in Hooks, who most recently served as North Carolina’s secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security adviser. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. appointed Hooks for the deputy administrator position earlier this year […]
The post NC public safety secretary now FEMA deputy administrator appeared first on Carolina Public Press.
TROY — The Troy Board of Education approved renewing its three-year contract with Superintendent Chris Piper as part of its personnel items during Monday’s regular meeting. The personnel items were approved by a majority vote of 4-0 with board member Michael Ham abstaining from voting. Ham, when asked...
BOISE, Idaho — The hotly-contentious decision on whether the Interfaith Sanctuary will move to a new, larger site on State Street was pushed back again Monday evening. After hours of public testimony that ran late into the night, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to postpone their decision until their next meeting on Jan. 3.
PHOENIX — A Mesa Republican lawmaker is expanding her legal fight against local vaccine mandates. Sen. Kelly Townsend wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to rule that a Pima County requirement for some of its workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 violates state law. That’s because the county does not provide an automatic exemption for employees who claim getting vaccinated runs afoul of their “sincerely held religious beliefs.’’
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other departments met on Monday to discuss the planning of a One Stop Shop to be built on Barnhart Road and State Route 55. This meeting was to examine cost estimates of the construction of the building and preparation of the location for construction.
TROY — On Thursday, Dec. 16, city of Troy street crews will commence the third and final round of the scheduled leaf pick-up. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available at the city website at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map. To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:
PIQUA — The Piqua Health Department will permanently close on Dec. 30, 2021. File transfers from the Piqua Health Department to Miami County Public Health will begin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The Piqua office will continue to serve customers until the end of 2021. Beginning Jan. 3, 2022,...
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Historical Commission unanimously denied a demolition delay waiver for the Hovey Laundry building at 27 Chandler Street. The four-story building was one of the first of the new commercial buildings in the Chandler and Main street area when it was built in 1929, according to city records.
The Windsor Town Council opted to delay a vote regarding the future of the controversial Civic Center project until after the special election in April, when a fifth council member has been seated. The proposed project extension would have given developer Robert Green the ability to complete terms of the...
TIPP CITY — Petitioners have filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court this week seeking for the removal of Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour from the Tipp City Board of Education. Dunaway serves as the president of the board, and Zakkour serves as the vice president. According to the...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A remnant of Ogdensburg’s downtown past bites the dust. Demolition began Wednesday on the old JJ Newberry store building on Ford Street, once the city’s most bustling commercial block. The building survived urban renewal and later became a nightclub. But, in recent years...
