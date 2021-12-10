Judge grants stay preventing demolition of IOOF building until court reaches final decision

TIPP CITY — Community members brought their concerns regarding Tippecanoe High School’s fall play to the Tipp City Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. The play, “She Kills Monsters” by American playwright Qui Nguyen, follows its main character, Agnes Evans, as she attempts to find out more about her deceased older sister, Tilly. She eventually realizes that Tilly may have harbored romantic feelings for a female friend, Elizabeth. Tippecanoe High School presented the “Young Adventurers Edition” of the play, which toned down much of the language and sexual content in the original play, and rated the play as PG-13 for audiences. Despite this, community members at Monday’s meeting said they found the content to be inappropriate for students and were shocked that the play was performed on school grounds.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO