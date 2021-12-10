ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. man pleads guilty to manslaughter in daughter’s death

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lw8Sk_0dJc65LU00

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who according to authorities allowed his wife to severely beat their two children for years, which eventually led to the death of their 6-year-old daughter in 2018, has been sent to prison for eight years.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 42-year-old Marvin Brito, of Fitchburg, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, permitting substantial injury to a child, and reckless child endangerment.

Prosecutors say Brito’s wife routinely beat their children and he did not do enough to stop it.

Brito’s wife is charged with murder and her case is pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

Karen Marcella
3d ago

thats all he should get the death sentence for that murder a life for a life men and women whom do that to innocent children should also get the same treatment as to what they did to this small child

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
WPRI 12 News

Penn Yan man arrested for metal knuckle knives, switchblade

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan Police investigation into a November incident resulted in a weapons arrest on Monday afternoon. According to Penn Yan Police, officers responded to the home of Daniel Newell on Nov. 23 for an unrelated incident and found multiple illegal metal knuckle knives and a switchblade. Police say Newell […]
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ap#The Telegram Gazette
WPRI 12 News

3 taken to hospital after Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Providence is under investigation after flames broke out inside a triple-decker Sunday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Plainfield Street around 10 a.m. for a report of a fire coming from a home. Initial reports were that three or four people were still inside the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy