Adele is going to Vegas. Some might say it is where she belongs, but not the rock old guard. “That's something I've been trying to avoid my whole life,” Paul McCartney said last year when asked if he would ever play a residency in America’s gambling capital. “Vegas is where you go to die, isn't it? It's the elephant's graveyard.” Mick Jagger has been equally scathing. “I couldn’t bear to end up as an Elvis Presley and sing in Las Vegas with all those housewives and old ladies coming in with their handbags,” he sneered. “It’s really sick.”

