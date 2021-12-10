Signing off for now, See It Live

When I first entertained the idea of becoming a broadcast journalist, I think I didn’t really have a true sense of what that aspiration entailed. I envisioned myself in front of the camera doing interviews or reporting on major stories, but had little to no concept of how the story came together and made its way onto the television screen. While I had experience in print journalism, broadcast journalism was new to me. Freshman year I took baby steps by learning the fundamentals of who, what, where, why, and when. The pandemic made the sophomore stage of my Annenberg career feel like I was back in middle school making iMovies at home. I learned a lot as a reporter but felt that I was missing an essential component of how news broadcasts were produced and how a news production team worked together. Finally, on every Thursday this semester, I found those missing pieces in JOUR 403 — the learning congealed and I feel confident that I will be able to put a newscast together. It has taught me not only the technical aspects of coordinating a program and how to work as a team but it also showed me how I work best and what kind of attitude is needed to succeed.

