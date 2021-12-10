ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signing off for now, See It Live

By Juliette Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI honestly can’t believe it’s the end of my second semester of graduate school. Everyone tells you how quickly it goes by, but I never quite understood. My time in JOUR 403 Production has genuinely defined my time as a graduate student at Annenberg, and it is deeply upsetting to watch...

#Signing Off#Jour 403 Production#Annenberg#Inews#Atvn#Usc
Interested in producing?

When I first entertained the idea of becoming a broadcast journalist, I think I didn’t really have a true sense of what that aspiration entailed. I envisioned myself in front of the camera doing interviews or reporting on major stories, but had little to no concept of how the story came together and made its way onto the television screen. While I had experience in print journalism, broadcast journalism was new to me. Freshman year I took baby steps by learning the fundamentals of who, what, where, why, and when. The pandemic made the sophomore stage of my Annenberg career feel like I was back in middle school making iMovies at home. I learned a lot as a reporter but felt that I was missing an essential component of how news broadcasts were produced and how a news production team worked together. Finally, on every Thursday this semester, I found those missing pieces in JOUR 403 — the learning congealed and I feel confident that I will be able to put a newscast together. It has taught me not only the technical aspects of coordinating a program and how to work as a team but it also showed me how I work best and what kind of attitude is needed to succeed.
Advice for future producers

Before my first shift as an ATVN producer, I had no experience with iNews, the software used for creating newscasts. No matter how much I prepared and received training in the media center beforehand, my nerves were through the roof. As a graduate student in a one-year program, I felt at a disadvantage in a class filled with undergrads who had previously worked in the media center in some capacity. Little did I know that I would learn so much from them and build an unbreakable bond. Professor Stacy Scholder also constantly reminded us of our strengths and empowered us to grow.
Generating content for Gen Z

Studies show that most young people stay current with the news passively by consuming it on social media platforms and their phones. At first glance, a 30-minute newscast like Annenberg TV News (ATVN) doesn’t seem to fit the mold for what appeals to Gen Z. But, ATVN is unique because it provides a curated collection of news stories that viewers — specifically USC students and alumni — can participate in and relate to on a deeper level than other forms of news media.
