Immigration

UPDATE: 55 Dead After Truck Smuggling Migrants Crashes In Mexico

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants has crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico,...

www.kurv.com

#Mexico#Smuggling#Drug Cartel#Tamaulipas#Accident#Ap#Zetas
kurv.com

Police Chase, Vehicle Crash Leads To 2 Dead

Two people were killed in the crash of an SUV being pursued by police in Mission this past weekend. Border Patrol agents had been chasing the SUV carrying 6 suspected undocumented immigrants Saturday morning when the Ford Explorer collided with another vehicle at Mile 2 and Trosper roads. Few details have been released but one of the people killed was in the second vehicle. Several occupants in the SUV were hospitalized.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes After Taking Off In Texas

(AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a small plane to crash shortly after taking off from a Houston-area airport, killing the two people on board. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Standifer says the single-engine aircraft had taken off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from West Houston Airport but its wreckage was not found until Thursday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned. Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured. Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident. Read More Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in courtReport links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protestersDeath of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’
ACCIDENTS
kurv.com

India’s Military Chief, 12 Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

(AP) — India’s air force says the country’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others have been killed in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state. It says in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force says one officer survived and is being treated in a military hospital.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
KVIA ABC-7

Juarez bus driver jailed, accused of distracted driving in U.S. 54 crash that killed 1, hurt 1

UPDATE: Authorities on Sunday charged a Los Paisanos bus driver with manslaughter and aggravated assault for a deadly Saturday night crash that investigators blamed on distracted driving. 52-year-old Guadalupe Alonso Maciel of Ciudad Juarez was being held in the El Paso County jail on $275,000 bond by order of Magistrate Judge Jon Joseph. El Paso The post Juarez bus driver jailed, accused of distracted driving in U.S. 54 crash that killed 1, hurt 1 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Crew on ship involved in fatal collision ‘exceeded drugs and alcohol limit’

Crew members on board a British-bound cargo ship involved in a fatal collision tested positive for drugs and alcohol, the vessel’s owner confirmed.Two people were arrested after an Inverness-registered ship called Scot Carrier collided with Danish boat Karin Hoej in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast.Scotline Marine Holdings Limited, the owner of Scot Carrier, confirmed two of the crew members on board were over the limit when undertaking a drugs and alcohol test.A distress call was made at about 3.30am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday after the boats crashed at sea.Swedish authorities carried out a major search involving...
ACCIDENTS
kurv.com

Burgum To Visit ND Soldiers At Southern Border

(AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is set to travel to the southern border to visit North Dakota National Guard troops. The Bismarck Tribune reports Burgum will travel to Texas next week to visit with soldiers from the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company. The troops are supporting U.S. Customs and Border...
POLITICS
kurv.com

NTSB: Poor Planning Led To Deadly Texas Pipeline Blast

(AP) — Federal investigators say a dredge operator’s inadequate communication, planning, and risk management likely led to a propane pipeline blast at a Texas port that killed five people last year. The National Transportation Safety Board reported its findings Tuesday on the August 2020 explosion in the Corpus...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Speed Deemed A Factor In Deadly Vehicle Crash North Of Donna

An Edinburg man was killed after crashing his SUV into a canal Sunday night. According to the Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Oscar Garcia Arango was speeding west on Wisconsin Road north of Donna when he ran out of road. His 2011 GMC Terrain became airborne and it crashed into a canal west of Val Verde Road. Arango was found dead at the scene. The wreck happened a little before 9 p.m. Sunday.
EDINBURG, TX
The Independent

Explosion near Colombia airport kills two policemen

Colombian police are investigating two explosions that occurred on Tuesday in the border city of Cucuta and killed two policemen near the city’s airport.Defense Minister Diego Molano said the blasts were caused by “terrorist” groups that operate in the city of half a million people, which is located on the border with Venezuela and is a hub for commerce and migration.Police said the first blast took place at 5 a.m. as a man carrying explosives tried to climb over a fence that separates the airport’s runway from one of the city’s neighborhoods. The man died instantly in the blast....
PUBLIC SAFETY
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Wild Video Shows Brazen Prison Break In Mexico

MEXICO CITY—A gang sprung nine prisoners during a daring escape using a jerry-rigged truck as a battering ram and car bombs in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Wednesday. The ensuing manhunt has led to the recapture of three of the escapees. The highly coordinated prison break allegedly focused...
PUBLIC SAFETY

