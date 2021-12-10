ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Officers find host of drugs during Clarksburg traffic stop

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been charged after officers found a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Dec. 8, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to assist with a vehicle stop taking place on W Pike St. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Mark Hickman

The traffic stop had been initiated due to the vehicle, a black Hyundai Elantra, traveling in the area without its headlights on, officers said.

When a K9 unit arrived, a free-air sniff was conducted near the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for drugs within the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found one of the passengers, Mark Hickman, 44, of Belpre, Ohio to be in possession of multiple narcotics and paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Pennsylvania woman charged after officers find more than 1,000 heroin stamps during traffic stop in Buckhannon

Officers said the items found in Hickman’s possession were 26 grams of presumed methamphetamine, 23 grams of presumed cocaine, 5 grams of presumed psilocybin mushrooms, “multiple” amphetamine pills, “multiple” hydromorphone pills, a single Oxycodone pill, “multiple” alprazolam pills, two sets of digital scales, packaging materials, a pill grinder, more than $1,700 in “large” bills, as well as “a small amount” of marijuana and THC wax.

Hickman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

