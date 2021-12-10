F-22 Raptor Demo Team scheduled to perform at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is scheduled to perform at South Padre Island next year.

“The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft,” a post on their website states.

They are scheduled to perform at South Padre Island on Aug. 27-28, 2022.

The team, which is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, also performs with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, flying alongside other modern fighter jets and older aircrafts.

According to their website, the F-22’s “combination of stealth, supercruise, extreme maneuverability, and integrated avionics represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities.”

The schedule is subject to change, the post states.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.