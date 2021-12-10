ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The trial begins for ex-officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright

By MPR News
 5 days ago

Jurors in Minnesota are hearing testimony in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter. She is a former police officer who killed a man during a traffic stop. She is white. He was Black. Some parts of this report are upsetting. Here's Matt Sepic of Minnesota Public Radio. MATT SEPIC,...

Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
Insider

Daunte Wright's mom gives emotional testimony about her son calling for help before ex-cop Kim Potter fatally shot him during a traffic stop

Former police officer Kim Potter is on trial for manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. In emotional testimony on Wednesday, Wright's mother recounted phone calls she had with him shortly before the shooting. Katie Bryant, Wright's mother, told the jury that Wright "seemed nervous" when he called after...
AFP

Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty to violating his rights

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the African-American man's civil rights â- his first acknowledgement of criminal wrongdoing in the case. Chauvin, 45, pleaded guilty in US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to federal charges of using excessive force for holding his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes on May 25, 2020. In a plea agreement with the Justice Department, Chauvin "admits that his willful use of unreasonable force resulted in Mr. Floyd's bodily injury and death" and that he "knew that what he was doing was wrong." "The defendant also knew there was no legal justification to continue his use of force because he was aware that Mr. Floyd not only stopped resisting, but also stopped talking, stopped moving, stopped breathing, and lost consciousness and a pulse," it said.
AFP

Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
The Independent

Whistleblower says missing teenager called police on day she vanished – inquest

A teenager whose disappearance sparked a major police inquiry may have called the emergency services several times on the day she vanished, an inquest has heard.Gaia Pope was reported missing from her home near Swanage Dorset on November 7 2017 and her disappearance prompted a massive campaign from family and friends to find her.The body of the 19-year-old, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was found by police search teams in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path, 11 days later.Knowledge of the calls has only emerged in a statement from an anonymous...
capeandislands.org

Parents of sisters killed in Oxford school shooting file 2 $100 million lawsuits

Last week's school shooting at Oxford High in Michigan affected the lives of all its students. Today the parents of two sisters filed a pair of $100 million lawsuits in federal court against the school district. As Quinn Klinefelter of member station WDET reports, the suits blame teachers, administrators and counselors for endangering students' lives.
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
Complex

R. Kelly Associate Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence After Setting Accuser’s Car on Fire

An R. Kelly associate has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentencing Wednesday, about seven months after 38-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge. The Georgia resident admitted to authorities he had traveled to the home of one of Kelly’s accusers and set fire to a vehicle that was parked outside her Florida residence. Prosecutors say Williams’ deliberate actions were intended to scare the woman and prevent her from cooperating in Kelly’s federal trial.
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Mother Calls Daughter A Hero After She Intervened In Racially Motivated SEPTA Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing exclusively from the mother of a teenager being called a hero. She was injured in an attack on Asian students aboard a SEPTA train that was caught on camera. It’s an attack that police say was motivated by race. CBS3 talked to the mother of the 18-year-old girl seen being kicked and stomped on in that disturbing video. The mother mostly speaks Chinese. But despite the language barrier, you can still hear the emotion in her voice. “This is too brutal,” she said. Speaking only with Eyewitness News through her sister as a translator, the mother of one of...
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
