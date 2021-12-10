The trial begins for ex-officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the African-American man's civil rights â- his first acknowledgement of criminal wrongdoing in the case. Chauvin, 45, pleaded guilty in US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to federal charges of using excessive force for holding his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes on May 25, 2020. In a plea agreement with the Justice Department, Chauvin "admits that his willful use of unreasonable force resulted in Mr. Floyd's bodily injury and death" and that he "knew that what he was doing was wrong." "The defendant also knew there was no legal justification to continue his use of force because he was aware that Mr. Floyd not only stopped resisting, but also stopped talking, stopped moving, stopped breathing, and lost consciousness and a pulse," it said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO