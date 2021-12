SEATTLE — If Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant is recalled, it won't be without one of the most expensive votes in civic history, or without a street fight. On Wednesday, numerous supporters were dotted across Capitol Hill in pop-up tents printing out ballots for the single-issue election on Dec. 7. It wasn't some sort of secret operation, as the tents all advertised the fact that they were there for the process, with Sawant supporters pulling up information to cross-reference registration status.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO