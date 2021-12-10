Hanover Sheriff’s Office investigation finds ‘no credible threat’ in rumors
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they have found “no credible threat” after rumors of safety concerns at local schools.
The sheriff’s office said that they deployed additional officers to multiple Hanover schools to investigate concerns about threats after being made aware of the rumors earlier this morning.Chesterfield police says social media threat promoting ‘school riot’ is not credible
The office added that there will be an increased presence of officers at Hanover schools today, and encouraged parents to monitor their children's social media activity, saying the rumors of the threats spread while kids were playing a video game.
