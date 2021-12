The Crookston Visitors Bureau (CVB) met inside the Crookston Inn on Thursday morning. The meeting began with the introduction of Macey Buker. Buker will be replacing Nell DeBoer as the UMC representative on the board, and he said he’s looking forward to being a part of the CVB. “I think the city has a lot to offer. We have a lot of great businesses in town,” said Buker. “We’re trying to encourage individuals to want to be here with tournaments and recreational activities. Hopefully, I can bring some ideas to help bring people in and some vitality to the city. Lots of great individuals on the board, and I look forward to participating.”

