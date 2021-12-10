ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhvZ1_0dJc2aZU00

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces, unless that place has established a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The governor said she made the decision based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and also as the number of overall cases and hospitalizations continues to rise.

Businesses and venues that implement a proof of vaccination requirement can accept a number of digital cards issued outside New York state, as well as a CDC vaccination card.

The new rules take effect Dec. 13 and last until Jan. 15, at which time the state will re-evaluate the situation.

The state also expects a surge in COVID-19 cases during the colder months, as people typically congregate indoors.

New York's statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29% since Thanksgiving.

The state is asking local health departments to enforce the requirements. A violation can come with a maximum fine of $1,000 along with possible criminal penalties.

"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season," Hochul said in a statement. "We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.

"I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas."

Comments / 3

Related
UPI News

NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 will need to show proof of vaccination to dine out, see movies and enter fitness facilities in New York City starting Tuesday. New provisions to the city's vaccine mandate have been expanded to children who previously were allowed to accompany vaccinated adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, analysis finds

NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Up to 40% of people infected with COVID-19 globally experience no symptoms early in their illness, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found. However, these asymptomatic individuals still may be susceptible to "long-haul" COVID-19 complications, such as severe chronic fatigue, and also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
UPI News

CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Overdose deaths linked with illegally manufactured fentanyl increased across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but particularly in Western states, where they nearly doubled, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, between July 2019 and December 2020, illegal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cdc#New Yorkers
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1287, more than 50,000 people died in a flood caused by the collapse of the Zuider Zee dike in the Netherlands. In 1799, George Washington, war for independence military leader and first president of the United States, died at his Mount Vernon home in Virginia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Air Force said on Monday it removed 27 people for not obeying orders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first dismissals by the U.S. military for refusing to get inoculated. 97% of Air Force members are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but that still leaves...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
46K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy