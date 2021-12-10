Survey: Over 1,000 Nebraska Teachers Planning To Quit

Anyone who believes the Portland Association of Teachers union is serious about demanding Fridays be removed as an in-person instructional day for high school students (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30) has little insight into the process of these types of negotiations. This is clearly a cynical ploy to extract other concessions while posturing behind what are touted to be actions in the best interests of children. While there is no doubt many teachers are under duress, it is unlikely most educators would agree that reducing classroom time would in any way benefit students.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO