College Sports

NCAA places Auburn hoops on four years of probation

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Auburn men’s basketball program received its long-awaited punishment Friday for the 2017 bribery scandal involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the Tigers on probation for four years and suspended head coach Bruce Pearl for two games.

Auburn, which had a self-imposed, postseason ban last season in anticipation of the ruling, was not hit with an additional postseason ban.

“We are pleased that a conclusion has been reached in this case,” said a prepared release from Auburn. “For the last four years, Auburn has been proactive and cooperative with the NCAA enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions. We have been and will continue to be committed to NCAA rules compliance. As such, we accept all penalties and are ready to move forward.”

Pearl will begin serving his suspension immediately. The 18th-ranked Tigers (7-1) play Nebraska on Saturday in Atlanta, and then will host North Alabama on Tuesday.

“I’m appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years,” Pearl said in a statement. “We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us.”

Sanctions issued Friday also included a fine, recruiting limits and scholarship reductions, plus a 10-year show-cause order for Person and a one-year show-cause order for an unnamed assistant coach.

A 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball corruption alleged that Person solicited and accepted bribes from a financial adviser and an aspiring agent in exchange for steering players their way once they turned pro.

Person, who worked at his alma mater Auburn from 2014-17, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in a federal court in March 2019. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

“The associate head coach (Person) violated the trust of his student-athletes and their families,” the NCAA Committee on Infractions said in its report. “Rather than protect them, he intentionally brought opportunists into the Auburn men’s basketball program and, using his influence, introduced them to the student-athletes and their families.”

–Field Level Media

