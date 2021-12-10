ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Reaches Resistance Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recovery of the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar has reached a resistance zone. Namely, the previous low level zone at 1.2713/1.2730 kept...

www.actionforex.com

FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Approaches High Level Zone

The surge of the USD against the Canadian Dollar continues, as on Tuesday morning the USD/CAD rate reached above the 1.2800 mark. In the near term future, the rate was expected to test the resistance of the December high level zone at 1.2835/1.2853 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2840.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Brent

USDCAD is trading at 1.2800; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2715 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2960. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2645. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2555. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.2855. This movement will indicate a breakout of the descending channel’s upside border.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Respects 200-Hour SMA

The 200-hour simple moving average has kept the rate up since December 7. However, the USD/JPY has been piercing the support of the SMA. At mid-day on Tuesday, the rate was heading to the support of the SMA and the weekly simple pivot point at 113.40. In the case of...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

USD/CAD threatens the highest close of the year

USD/CAD is testing the 1.2850 range for the fourth time since August today. The three previous tests were beaten back quickly, leading to deep retracements but we're here again. If you keep on knocking, eventually they let you in. The pair hit an intraday high of 1.2949 in a brief...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to extend its advance towards the 1.28 area – Scotiabank

USD/CAD’s rebound from the low 1.26 area looks poised to extend somewhat. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to reach the 1.28 neighborhood. “The steady bid for the USD looks set to probe the upper 1.27s/low 1.28s.”. “We now expect better resistance to emerge around the 1.28 zone where...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Should Rise Towards Its Strong Resistance Level

Looking at the EUR/USD chart, we can see that in the past hours the rate of the EUR/USD fluctuated between 1.1320 and 1.1265, whereas the current rate is at around 1.1284. The current trend of the EUR/USD seems to be downward, so today we could expect the rate to test its support level at around 1.1265. However, if it manages to bounce back, we should expect it to rise towards the strong resistance level at around 1.13-1.1320.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls run into a wall of hourly resistance, focus is on the downside

The focus is on central banks and the Covid-19 torment. The price is running into hourly resistance below a bearish 10/21 EMA crossover. NZD/USD is off by some 0.45% at the time of writing and is correcting the bearish hourly impulse within the day's range of 0.6801 to 0.6745 so far. A series of central bank meetings are scheduled for this week which is weighing on risk appetite and the higher beta currencies such as the kiwi.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD battles monthly resistance around 0.6800 amid anxious markets

NZD/USD begins the key week without major surprises, steps back from short-term important resistance. Friday’s US inflation data improved market’s mood but Omicron fears restricted gains. Fed, NZ HYEFU and New Zealand GDP are crucial to watch. NZD/USD refrains from providing any gaps, taking rounds to 0.6800, as...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Stabilizing Against Loonie

The US dollar went back and forth on Wednesday as we are hanging around the 1.2650 handle. This is a market that continues to see a lot of interest in the 50 day EMA sitting just below, and has its typical correlation to the crude oil market that you should be paying attention to. However, that does not necessarily mean that the Canadian dollar absolutely has to have the crude oil market move it, and it does not always have the most positive of correlations. With that being the case, I think the market continues to see a lot of noisy behavior but I think given enough time we will probably have this market looking more likely than not to recover, even if we do not have oil interference.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Respects Pivot Points

On Wednesday, the USD/CAD found support in the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.2611. Meanwhile, resistance was provided by the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.2662. On Thursday morning, the rate passed the resistance of the weekly S2 simple pivot point and the 50-hour simple moving average. If...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Starts Recovery, Key Resistance Nearby

AUD/USD started an upside correction from 0.7000. It broke an important declining channel with resistance near 0.7100 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is attempting a recovery wave above 1.1280 and 1.1300. GBP/USD spiked below 1.3200 and it remains at risk of more downsides. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar started...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Tests Support Zone

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been finding support in the 1.3195/1.3210 zone. However, the rate had retraced up to the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple moving average near 1.3265, before the second decline to the support zone. In the case that the pair...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Reaches Below 1.2650

The USD/CAD currency exchange rate’s decline eventually found and confirmed as support the 1.2632/1.2635 zone. On Wednesday morning, the currency pair retraced back up and found resistance in the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.2662. If the currency pair breaks the resistance of the weekly S2 simple pivot...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Pair Is Currently Consolidating Losses From The 1.2632 Low

The US Dollar started a major decline from well above the 1.2800 level against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD pair traded below the 1.2720 support zone to move into a bearish zone. There was a close below the 1.2700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps

Oil prices have put in a stern bounce from a big area of support, helping to revive CAD-strength themes. USD/CAD has plummeted down to a key support zone and CAD/JPY has put in an admirable recovery after a late-November sell-off. But prior support is now showing as resistance in the pair.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Finds resistance at 1.3290

On Tuesday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate found resistance at 1.3290. The event was followed up by a decline. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the pair had reached the 1.3240 level. A continuation of the decline of the GBP against the USD might result in...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: USD/CAD

On Friday, the US released Non-Farm Payrolls at +210,000 vs an expectation of +550,000. Just as important, the Unemployment Rate fell from 4.6% to 4.2%, with an increase in the Participation Rate. However, the mixed jobs report shouldn’t really affect the outcome of next week’s FOMC meeting as there are two other issues that Fed will be focused on when they meet: Inflation and Omicron. On Friday, markets will get a look at November’s CPI data. The expectation for the headline print is 6.7%! The expectation for the Core print is 4.6%! The Fed targets 2% inflation! Last week, Powell threw in the proverbial towel when he testified before the Senate and Banking committee that he is retiring the word “transitory” to describe inflation. However, he still believes inflation will begin to move lower in the second half of next year. He also said the Fed may end tapering a few months earlier than planned. Omicron is the other variable the FOMC will be watching. Thus far, reports have been mixed regarding the severity of the coronavirus variant. Will the FOMC want to wait for more information before they decide if they’ll increase the pace of tapering bond purchases? Watch for further headlines this week.
BUSINESS

