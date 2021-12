Previously, the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average was enough for the GBP/JPY to decline to the support of the 50-hour simple moving average near 150.15. The SMA pushed the rate up into the resistance of the 150.50 mark up to 07:00 GMT on Wednesday. At that hour, the SMA failed, and the pair retreated to the support of the weekly simple pivot point and the 150.00 mark, which stopped the decline.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO