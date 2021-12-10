ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. government deficit down 17% from same period a year ago

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year, down 17% from the same period a year ago thanks to a sharp jump in government revenues that offset a smaller increase in spending. In its monthly budget report,...

