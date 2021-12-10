ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Apple TV+ picks up live action kids series 'Surfside Girls'

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has signed a new TV show aimed at kids and families. Streaming service Apple TV+ has picked up a live action kids series called Surfside Girls and starring YaYa Gosselin and Miya Cech. Announced via press release, the show will run for ten episodes and is based...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
mycentraloregon.com

Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Let There Be Carnage online Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Live-action Halo TV series gets a poster from Paramount+

Following on from the release of the first trailer during The Game Awards this week, Paramount+ has now shared a poster for its upcoming live-action TV adaptation of the iconic Xbox video game series Halo which teases Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief; take a look here…. Halo follows an epic...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Invasion: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Science-Fiction Series

The fight for survival will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed the Invasion TV series for a second season. The sci-fi show launched in October and its finale airs on Friday. Starring Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna, Invasion revolves around a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#Wga Award#Fbi
tvseriesfinale.com

Cowboy Bebop: Cancelled; No Season Two for Live-Action Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop is not returning for a second season. Netflix canceled the live-action re-imagining of the anime series, per Deadline. Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pined, the series premiered its first season on November 19th. The series follows a group of misfit bounty hunters as they search for the galaxy’s worst criminals.
TV SERIES
Decider

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: December 2021’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is going all-out to bring you its best new content before the end of 2021. Before you even have time to worry about the titles leaving in the next month, you can bask in the gifts that are coming your way all December long in the forms of your favorite Netflix Original series. You’ll see everything from premieres of brand new shows to highly-anticipated new seasons of recent hits to epic series grand finales. No matter what you’re looking for this month, the list of shows hitting Netflix this month is definitely the gift that keeps on giving.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Massive Fan Favorite TV Series Leaving Netflix Today

Glee, the high school musical series that briefly became a cultural phenomenon when it first hit the airwaves, is leaving Netflix tonight at midnight. It's likely the series will head to either Hulu or Disney+, since it was a Fox show, and Disney now owns Fox's entertainment assets through their 20th Century Studios banner. At this point, it was one of the last 20th TV series still streaming on Netflix, with the only other being New Girl. Per What's On Netflix, the site that called attention to Glee's imminent departure, virtually all of Fox's TV series left the streamer in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bloody-disgusting.com

“Servant”: Is a Fourth Season of Apple TV+’s Series Already in Development?

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the third season of “Servant” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ early next year, beginning on January 21, 2022, and culminating with ten new episodes. Now, according to the reliable Production Weekly, a fourth season is already in active development. We’ll...
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Master Chief Comes to the Small Screen in Official Teaser Trailer for Live-Action “Halo” TV Series [Video]

Originally announced for Showtime, the TV series based on the “Halo” video games will now be exclusively found on Paramount+, and it’s set to arrive sometime in 2022. A brand new official teaser trailer was shown off during The Game Awards last night, and by the looks of what’s on display here, the team sure did nail the look of the games.
TV SERIES
gamingideology.com

Netflix gives a first look at the upcoming live-action series

After Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the new mixed-disc movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Resident Evil fans’ hopes rest in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series. Netflix is ​​now showing a first teaser. The new series tells a new story in two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and...
TV SERIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ sci-fi drama ‘Invasion’ picks up a second season

It’s a bit of a renewal week for Apple TV+, it seems. Following on the heels of renewing the anthology mystery series Truth Be Told for a third season, Apple’s doing the same for its alien invasion show, too. Apple announced today that it has renewed the sci-fi...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Gundam Build Real Live-Action Series Released with English Subtitles & More

If you love Gundam and Japanese live-action series, Sunrise has a treat in store for you today. The official GundamInfo YouTube channel just released the six-episode of the Gundam Build Real live-action series for everyone to enjoy with subtitles in English, French, Chinese, Korean, and Thai. The series translates the...
COMICS
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ picks up a respectable 9 Critics Choice nominations

Apple TV+ received nine nominations across six programs for the 27th Annual Critics Choice TV Awards. That includes Best Drama Series for For All Mankind, Best Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, and Best Movie Made for Television for Come From Away. The winners will be announced in January. Critics Choice...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

HBO Taps on Nick Offerman for ‘The Last of Us’ Live Action Series

According to Deadline, Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman will be joining the cast of HBO’s live-action adaptation of the video game series, The Last of Us. Offerman will be serving as a replacement for Con O’Neill (Vengeance is Mine), who exited the series due to scheduling conflicts. Based on...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in the works with John Wick creator

Superstar artist Joe Madureira created the fantasy comic Battle Chasers in 1998, which then went on to see a bunch of delays and was ultimately left unfinished. However, many years later in 2017, Madureira’s game development studio Airship Syndicate created the RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. And Madureira is also busy finally creating three final issues of the comic. Yet it somehow doesn’t end there. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in development at Alcon Television Group (the owner of the Blade Runner IP), with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad attached as writer and executive producer.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy