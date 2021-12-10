Apple TV+ picks up live action kids series 'Surfside Girls'

Superstar artist Joe Madureira created the fantasy comic Battle Chasers in 1998, which then went on to see a bunch of delays and was ultimately left unfinished. However, many years later in 2017, Madureira’s game development studio Airship Syndicate created the RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. And Madureira is also busy finally creating three final issues of the comic. Yet it somehow doesn’t end there. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in development at Alcon Television Group (the owner of the Blade Runner IP), with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad attached as writer and executive producer.
Comments / 0