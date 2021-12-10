ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Tamara Taylor Hoped People Felt for Angela on the Stand

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzZjy_0dJbykMm00

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” actress Tamara Taylor discussed her hopes that fans could sympathize with her character, Angela Wheatley, in spite of her wrongdoings.

As opposed to the episodic format of Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime follows a serialized storyline. In its debut season, the primary subject of the investigation has been the death of protagonist Elliot Stabler’s wife, Kathy. Now in its sophomore season, the man responsible, Richard Wheatley, was tried in court, only for it to end in a mistrial.

Moreover, his ex-wife Angela was found to be lying about lingering side effects from him poisoning her. This complicated the case as her testimony was supposed to be the cornerstone of the prosecution. As a result, Wheatley went free. At the end of the episode, it also appeared that Angela was in fact working with her ex.

Angela Walks the “Razor’s Edge”

Despite the treacherous actions of her Law & Order character, Taylor hoped to evoke sympathy. After all, Angela is in an impossible situation. Her life and those of her children hang in the balance.

“That’s my hope, is that people are like, “Damn, she really gave it all up. She’s in rough shape and may not ever recover, all to take down this man, her ex,'” Taylor told TVLine. “But the funny thing is, what I sort of unpacked about Angela — and what the writers have been talking about, and [showrunner] Ilene [Chaiken], who I just love — is that… after the trial, after the verdict, what happens generally to people that have been protected is that they’re just left high and dry.”

While it is impossible to justify her actions, Taylor does an excellent job of shedding light on where Angela is coming from. What looks like a foolish choice could be masterful self-preservation.

“So, Angela’s left with nothing, no protection against the man that tried to kill her twice,” the actress continued. “So, what does one do? Appear to be a non-threat, perhaps appear to ally with him? Whatever you need to do to stay alive, and to keep your kid alive… There’s definitely a razor’s edge, man. She’s walking it.”

In addition, Taylor appreciated the opportunity to play such a complex character on Law & Order.

Taylor Finds Her Law & Order Villain Compelling

“Getting to play the villain, villainess, I was like… it’s not the first time I’ve played one,” Taylor explained. “But the first time I’ve never actually played one that’s so interesting. And as we well know, because people are many things, more than one thing… Angela’s maybe not entirely the villain, but maybe she is, you know?”

Either way, Law & Order fans have a lot to look forward to from Angela in the coming episodes. Organized Crime will return from its midseason break on Jan. 6 on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Reveals Why Her Character is Still in Love with Elliott Stabler

Yes, Richard Wheatley is returning to Law & Order: Organized Crime. And so is his ex-wife, who got a little too close to Elliot Stabler in season one. Tamara Taylor returns to the show as Angela Wheatley. Will she and Stabler get steamy again? Let’s just say if Angela had a Facebook account, she’d write of her relationship status “it’s complicated.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Bringing Back 2 Characters We Haven't Seen in a While

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bringing back more characters fans have not seen in a long time during the show's 23rd season. Sons of Anarchy star Donal Logue will make his return as Lt. Declan Murphy in the same episode Ari'el Stachel comes back as Sgt. Hasim Khaldun. The special episode will air in January 2022, reports TVLine.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Taylor
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Danielle Mone Truitt Teases a ‘Shock to the Audience’

It’s Thursday, December 9th and you know what that means. It’s the day that “Law & Order” fans have been patiently (or not-so-patiently) waiting for. Tonight, “Law & Order: SVU” meets “Law & Order: Organized Crime” for the most epic crossover event of the remaining year. Our favorite villain, Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley, is finally on trial for the murder of Elliot Stabler’s wife. Things are already not as they seem, however, given his “new friend,” Barba. Now, Barba might be a new face to Wheatley, but that’s hardly the case for Hargitay’s Benson and the rest of the “Law & Order” fans.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Stars on Wheatley’s Verdict and Angela’s Future After the Crossover

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover “People vs. Richard Wheatley” and “The Christmas Episode.”]. Can Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) be stopped, or does he beat yet another charge, as he did at the beginning of Organized Crime Season 2? Well, the SVU crossover features a couple of major surprises as he stands trial for Kathy Stabler’s (Isabel Gillies) murder.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Backs Michael Ian Black after Bad Review

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni is a lot of things but above all else a loyal friend. He stood up for his friend Michael Ian Black on Twitter recently. Black has released a book titled, A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son. In the book, he touches on manhood and masculinity as well as other aspects of life. Apparently, one reader did not appreciate the messaging of the book and left a rough, one-star review.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Svu
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Are Reeling After a Stunning Betrayal

In the big crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime fans were treated to a huge surprise that has left many feeling betrayed. This was the big episode where we would see Richard Wheatley stand trial for his crimes. The death of Elliot Stabler’s wife has left his family in turmoil. His son was framed for a murder and Stabler had to deal with that in the last episode as well. However, it was an interaction with Angela Wheatley, Richard’s ex-wife, that had fans gasping in surprise.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Opens Up About Wheatley’s ‘Obsession’ With Stabler

The recent Dick Wolf Productions crossover event saw the worlds of “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” collide for a two-hour-long special of epic proportions. Fans finally got to watch the proceedings of the highly-anticipated “People vs. Richard Wheatley” trial. Perhaps they should have called it “Stabler vs. Richard Wheatley” though because their rivalry remains a personal one.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Chris Meloni Has ‘Surveillance Technique’ for Dylan McDermott

We hope the new Law & Order: Organized Crime story arc will be half as strong as the near daily social media banter between Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott. For Thursday, we offer you this tweet. As you can see, it’s posted by Meloni, the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime and the show’s resident Zaddy. Maybe Meloni sees McDermott as a threat to his Zaddiness. But we do know that Meloni loves to add a playful tone. So he answered a fan’s question with the appropriate amount of relish.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover

Just 5 days stand between us and the major Dick Wolf Productions crossover event between “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Law & Order: SVU” on December 9th. Fans are scrambling to gather any last-minute clues they can surrounding the fate of their beloved characters and the possibility of seeing some familiar faces from past seasons. Who better to delve into that conversation than showrunner Ilene Chaiken?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Did the Show Secretly Reveal Wheatley’s Fate?

With the Kosta Organization dealt with, it’s high time Law & Order: Organized Crime moves into the second phase of Season 2. Richard Wheatley actor Dylan McDermott signed a big contract in the off-season. So it’s safe to assume he’s pretty heavily involved in the upcoming arc on OC. Can that tell us anything about what to expect from the December 9 crossover event revolving around his trial?
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Peter Scanavino Says Carisi’s ‘Nervous’ Facing Barba in ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

Get ready for Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) vs. Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), Round 2. SVU‘s former ADA returns to defend Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), on trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) in a crossover with Organized Crime on December 9, so as you can imagine, that’s going to be a tough trial for all involved, especially his former mentee. So how worried should he be when Kathy’s husband, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), takes the stand, given his temper? And what about Richard’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), who was poisoned on his orders and is still recovering?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Angela Wheatley Actor Was a ‘Little Bit’ Intimidated by This Costar

Tamara Taylor portrays Angela Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime, and she has some thoughts on one of her costars. Taylor’s character is in a special place on the show. She has had the opportunity to work closely with both Richard Wheatley actor Dylan McDermott and, of course, Chris Meloni, who portrays Elliot Stabler. She is the ex-wife of the fan-favorite villain. Not to mention her character has been debilitated following a nerve agent attack.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Did Law And Order: Organized Crime Already Set Up Richard Wheatley's Fate In The SVU Crossover?

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime was all about Elliot Stabler’s efforts to get enough evidence to nail Richard Wheatley for the murder of his wife, and now the trial is nearly here to determine whether or not he’ll go down for Kathy’s death. There seems to be plenty of evidence that he’s guilty, but there’s no guarantee that the slippery Richard Wheatley hasn’t used his time in jail to scheme a way out of his situation. Although his fate will officially be decided in the upcoming crossover with Law & Order: SVU, it’s possible that OC already gave away what will happen. Or, at the very least, what won’t happen. Fans shouldn’t count on saying goodbye to him any time soon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy