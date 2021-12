‘1883’ star Faith Hill opened up in an interview recently about how she and her husband, Tim McGraw, got involved with the show. In an interview with Parade, Hill takes a moment to ponder if the pair had any reservations about diving headfirst into such a huge project. Hill says, “I mean, let me think about the best way to answer this,” she says. McGraw and Hill first got involved years ago, Hill says. The pair watched the western-mystery movie Wind River, directed by Taylor Sheridan. “We were like, ‘Who the hell wrote and directed this? This is so good,’” says Hill. Taylor Sheridan went on to create Yellowstone in 2018, and the ‘1883’ project followed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO