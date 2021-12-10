Queen drummer says Sacha Baron Cohen would've made a terrible Freddie Mercury

"Bohemian Rhapsody" -- which recounts the life of the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek -- is pretty wonderful in several ways, but it's also a museum of ancient biopic cliches. For example, we see the young Freddie-to-be, an immigrant kid from Zanzibar named Farrokh Bulsara, at his parents' London home, where he lives. You've met these parents before. Dad (Ace Bhatti) is an old-world kind of guy who disapproves of this rock & roll music his son is so into, and the late-night life it engenders. However, Freddie's mom (Meneka Das) is an optimist. When her young nightcrawler says he's going "out with friends" again, she asks, hopefully, "A girl?" "Maaahhm," he whines.

