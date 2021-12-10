ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. government deficit down 17% from same period a year ago

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN73J_0dJbxKZn00
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden and business leaders about the debt limit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year, down 17% from the same period a year ago as a sharp jump in government revenues offset a smaller increase in spending. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Friday, Dec. 10, that the government's deficit in October and November was $72.9 billion below the deficit in the same two months last year. The government's budget year starts on Oct. 1..(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year, down 17% from the same period a year ago thanks to a sharp jump in government revenues that offset a smaller increase in spending.

In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Friday that the government’s deficit in October and November was $72.9 billion below the deficit in the same two months last year. The government’s budget year starts on Oct. 1.

The improvement was due to government revenues rising at a faster pace than spending over the past two months.

For the October-November period, tax revenues totaled $565.1 billion, 23.6% above revenues in the same period last year and a record for the first two months of the budget year.

The big increase reflected an improving economy that has seen corporate profits rise and millions of people going back to work, which boosts individual tax payments. In addition, businesses are having to make up for their portion of Social Security tax payments that were deferred last year as part of the tax relief Congress granted during the pandemic-triggered recession.

Government spending totaled $921.5 billion, also a record for the first two months of the budget year, and 3.9% higher than the same two months last year.

The budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for the 2021 budget year that ended Sept. 30. That was the second highest annual deficit on record, exceeded only by the $3.13 trillion deficit for 2020.

The deficits for both years were inflated by the trillions of dollars in government spending approved by Congress to keep the country from sliding into a deeper downturn because of the COVID shutdowns.

The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for the current 2022 budget year will narrow further to $1.2 trillion. CBO projects the annual deficits will remain below $1 trillion until 2026 when they will once again top the $1 trillion mark.

Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said she is forecasting a deficit for this fiscal year of $1.33 trillion. That assumes that in addition to the infrastructure bill of around $1 trillion that Congress has already passed, lawmakers will end up passing a social welfare and climate measure of around $1.8 trillion. The price tag for both measures covers 10 years.

For the month of November, the Treasury report said the deficit totaled $191.3 billion, a record for the month of November.

Comments / 140

cram it clowny
1d ago

The grand lie continues. Just like there is only a momentary inflation when build back better is passed it will “ magically “ disappear. These people think we’re all brain dead. The only ones who believe their Lise are the socialists

Reply(9)
67
(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
1d ago

What a load. Biden’s spending more in his first year than Trump did in four. Let the Fed explain how they plan to fix runaway inflation .. it would be hilarious.

Reply(1)
10
Fuster Cluck
1d ago

The only thing that is lower since January 20, 2021 is the morale of the American taxpayers.

Reply(12)
84
Related
Seeking Alpha

U.S. government deficit rises to $356.4B in November

The U.S. government deficit of $192B in November brings the FY2022 deficit to $356.4B, according to the U.S. Treasury's monthly statement. This compares with $165.1B in the prior month, and $145.3B in the same year-ago period. Government outlays of $472.5B in November edges higher from $449B in the previous month.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

U.S. trade deficit narrows in October as exports rebound

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, the lowest in six months, after hitting a record high in September. The October deficit was 17.6% below the all-time peak in September of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest monthly deficit since a $66.2 billion imbalance in April.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: U.S. deficit

There have been several calls to the RH Line recently that repeat the GOP talking point that “the Republicans just want the Democrats to quit spending so much money.” This talking point pretends that budget deficits are strictly a function of spending and willfully ignores the revenue side of the budget equation. Increased spending is not a problem if it is offset by increased revenue. Similarly, decreased revenue due to tax cuts is not a problem if it is offset by decreased spending. Unfortunately, that is not the way our government functions.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Could Americans Be in Line for $500 Billion in Stimulus Aid?

There's still more relief money to go around it -- but who will get it?. Congress has approved around $4.5 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds to date. Of that, $500 billion remains unspent. How will it be used?. At this point, the U.S. economy has recovered from much of the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Deficits#Ap#The Treasury Department#Covid#Cbo
Washington Post

Biden Aims to Slash ‘Time Tax’ for Social Security, Storm Aid

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that seeks to reduce bureaucratic hurdles for Americans seeking government benefits such as Social Security, student loan relief and disaster aid. The order –- targeting 36 federal services across multiple agencies and department -– also calls for passport renewals to be digitized...
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
dallassun.com

Biden says Americans are $100 richer each month than last year

Americans now have $100 more each month than they did last year despite record inflation, US President Joe Biden said this week, commenting on unemployment insurance claims. "Americans are back at work at a record-setting pace. And families have more money in their pockets: Americans on average have about $100 more in their pockets each month than they did last year, after accounting for inflation," Biden said in a statement released by the White House press service on Thursday.
BUSINESS
New York Post

When it comes to inflation, Biden & Co. can’t do the math

Inflation is getting worse, yet the best President Joe Biden can do is to claim that the answer is passing his vast social-spending bill to dump more cash on the country — the very same spending he started pushing in January, before prices started soaring. “For anyone who, like...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Biden touts fastest-ever shift from people on 'government support to earning a weekly paycheck' while preparing for another gnarly inflation report

Prior to a Friday inflation report that's expected to be nasty, Biden touted the jobs recovery. He said he's overseen the fastest ever shift from people on "government support to earning a weekly paycheck." At the same time, he tried to argue that the forthcoming inflation read will look worse...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden says U.S. inflation has likely peaked

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that inflation has likely peaked in the United States and is likely to come down faster than most people expect. "I think you'll see it change ... more rapidly than ... most people think," he told reporters at...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy