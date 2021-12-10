If a leader walks, talks and acts like a facist ...

Nearly one year after his historic election, the credibility of President Joe Biden’s central campaign promise to “Build Back Better” rests in the passage of his landmark legislative packages. Among these bills is the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will strengthen and expand the right of workers to form unions, bargain collectively, and would stand as the most significant workers’ rights law implemented in nearly 90 years. At a time when working people nationwide are facing unprecedented workplace safety hazards, wage stagnation, and growing inequality, we must put aside partisanship to support one another in life, in health, and at work.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO