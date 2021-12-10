Chris Christie says Trump gave him COVID that landed him in ICU

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says former President Donald Trump is responsible for infecting him with COVID just before the 2020 election.

In an interview with PBS, Christie said it is "undeniable" that Trump infected him with the virus. Christie became so ill, he spent a week hospitalized in intensive care.

Christie tested positive for COVID on October 3, and had always suspected Trump gave him the virus. Now, he's saying it's a fact that can be confirmed by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows wrote in a recently released memoir that Trump tested positive for COVID on September 26, three days before the presidential debate and earlier than previously disclosed. The positive result was not shared and the president continued working, maskless, in close quarters with others.

Christie was among those working closely with Trump and his team during that time. He said it's "inexcusable" Meadows didn't reveal the president's positive COVID test during debate prep and instead "saved it for a book."

"He had an obligation to tell us, to tell us that 'Hey, he tested positive.' I would have worn a mask if I knew that," Christie said. "I was playing Joe Biden, I was siting right across from him. We had some very spirited disagreements during the debate prep, so saliva was flying back and forth between the two us."

Trump officially reported he tested positive for COVID in a tweet three days after the presidential debate, on October 2.

"Mark Meadows saved this for his book. He saved it for a book. He didn't tell us," Christie said. "I went into the hospital, in the intensive care unit. He didn't call and tell me. So I think that's inexcusable."

Neither Trump nor Meadows have responded to Christie's comments.