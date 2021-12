We know it might sound insane, but we’re getting into holiday crunch time. At this point you’ve likely started gift shopping (with the help of our library of specially curated gift guides we hope!) and may have even checked a few folks off of your list. And if you’re one of the bold and brave pushing their procrastination to the absolute limit this year, our team of design experts is here to say that it’s all going to be okay. We hand-picked the best modern last-minute holiday gift ideas that’ll make for a thoughtful, not at all rushed holiday gift for just about anyone in your circle. For more holiday shopping inspo, be sure to check out the Design Milk Shop!

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO