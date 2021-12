2 people injured after a rollover crash on Highway 90 (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

On late Thursday night, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash on Highway 90.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 11:45 p.m. near Cupples Road on the city’s West Side.

December 10, 2021