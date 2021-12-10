ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Making Dent in Driver Shortage

 4 days ago

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - In a letter to parents this week, the Chesterfield County School District says it has hired 85 bus drivers since the school year began in August. The district added that up to 15 could have received routes this week, depending on circumstances. The district began the school year 100 drivers short.

The situation was so dire in August that Superintendent Merv Daugherty asked parents to drive their kids. The additional cars driving to schools then created backups at pickup and dropoff times. The county and district then chose to increase pay and bonuses to try and increase staff.

Chesterfield says some delays continue, however.

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

