The Arts Minister has praised “treasure” seekers who waived their right to reward, allowing museums to acquire the valuable historical finds for free.Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay launched the Treasure Annual Report for 2019 and the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) Annual Report for 2020 at the British Museum on Tuesday.Speaking at the launch, he said: “Often people focus on the reward but the generous gesture of those who waive their right to reward, I would particularly like to thank those finders and landowners.“An exhibit being displayed in the upcoming exhibition of Stonehenge at the British Museum was made by a...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO