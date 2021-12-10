ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

CEO And CFO Dumping AMC Shares Means Apes Have 'Lost The Plot'

By ASB Capital
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens to "story stocks" when the story changes? Massive insider selling won't be ignored any longer. I've been writing for months that fundamentals did not support such a high stock price for shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC). The company faces major challenges from the effects of Covid-19 on its business,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading lower on above-average volume Monday. The stock has been volatile amid reopening uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant. AMC Entertainment's average session volume is about 44.2 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 35 million before midday. The...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why AMC, Cinemark, and Live Nation Shares Are Glowing Green This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. The entertainment industry continues to benefit...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Stocks#Amc Theaters#Cfo#Amc Shares Means Apes#Amc Entertainment#Dalian Group
New Haven Register

AMC Networks’ New Chief Plots Streaming Growth Strategy: ‘It’s Not Rocket Science’

AMC is preparing to leverage the marketing platform provided by three buzzy series finales — AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — to drive awareness and subscribers to its growing suite of streaming services, from drama-centric AMC Plus and SundanceNow to the niche-targeted Acorn TV, ALLBLK and Shudder.
TV & VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC dips 7% as CEO, CFO unload more shares

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 7%, set to reverse on a couple of days of gains after the latest round of insider stock sales, including the ongoing divestment from CEO Adam Aron. Aron disclosed in a filing that on Tuesday, he sold 312,500 shares at an average price of $30.867,...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

AMC's meme-courting CEO sells $9.65 million more of shares

Adam Aron, chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sold another $9.65 million in shares of the meme-driven theater stock, following sales that he had said were prudent for estate planning. Aron, who has led the struggling movie-theater chain since 2016, sold 312,500 shares on Dec. 7 for $30.867,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

AMC Diamond Hands Losing Their Grip After CEO Sells More Shares

Those AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report shareholders with the gorilla grip are being tested Friday as shares plummet 10% after CEO Adam Aron sold another $9.65 million in shares in the company. Aron sold 312,500 shares on Dec. 7 for $30.87 per share,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Motley Fool

Why GameStop, AMC, and Sundial Growers Shares Surged Today

A high portion of the float of each of these stocks still remains held by short sellers. The companies are also working to redefine their underlying businesses. Stocks moved higher Tuesday as the broad S&P 500 index closed the session up by about 2.1%, but meme stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) experienced more significant gains of 6.5%, 7.8%, and 4.1%, respectively.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Interim CEO Touts Future of ‘Walking Dead’ Franchise, “Disciplined” Content Spending

AMC Networks, the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder, has had a “terrific” 2021 despite a “challenged” pipeline due to production issues coming out of the coronavirus pandemic interim, CEO Matt Blank said on Monday. And the 2022 lineup will “probably [be] the strongest schedule we have had in several years.” He touted the series finales for The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul, along with returning shows and such new series as Tales of the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire and Moonhaven. He noted that...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why AMC Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower due to increased concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant. AMC shares are trading lower by 28% over the past five sessions. A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week known as the omicron variant... Read More.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Are AMC's "Apes" As Smart As Real Ones?

Now, before you go Ape S@!t, I am not saying that apes are better at picking stocks than investors in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). To my knowledge, there has been no celebrated chimpanzee equity analyst. However, it is true that we are learning more and more about the intelligence of the animal kingdom as we move towards a less anthropomorphic orientation to the world.
ANIMALS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC: Grasping At Straws To Validate Its Market Cap And Keep 'Ape Nation' Interested

It looks like AMC's share price wasn't consolidating in the $55-$60 range as shares have decreased by -37.6% since Matt Kohrs and Trey Collins appeared on Fast Money. By now, most people in the investment world are familiar with the meme stock craze and AMC Entertainment's (AMC) story. Many investors have generated tremendous gains by investing in AMC, while some are in the red due to bad timing. We're going into December, and it's almost two years since the economy shut down. AMC, like other businesses, witnessed their clients disappear overnight, and to date, their volumes haven't returned. The AMC army has stood strong, and CNBC even made a documentary about the investment phenomenon called "How The Apes Cracked Wall Street." In addition to the documentary AMC investors, Matt Kohrs and Trey Collins have appeared on Fast Money to discuss AMC. Regardless if people are looking at this as an investment or a trade, it doesn't change the fact that AMC isn't out of the woods and their CEO is grasping at straws.
STOCKS
CNBC

Meme stocks AMC and GameStop tumble to lowest levels in months as investors dump risky positions

Speculative trades including GameStop and AMC Entertainment were hit hard Monday amid a broad market sell-off, as investors dumped risky meme names after a head-turning year. GameStop — once at the center of the meme stock mania, tumbled more than 12% during midday trading — bringing its month-to-date losses to nearly 29%. Shares of AMC fell 17%, pushing their monthly decline to over 32% and hitting their lowest level since June. Bed Bath & Beyond dropped 6.3%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Interactive tracks higher after proof-of-life commercial

The latest spin in the Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. HBO drama is a commercial over the weekend featuring actor Chris Noth. Peloton appears to have acted quickly to the HBO plot twist (spoiler in the link) as it has previously stated that it was unaware of the script when it approved real-life Peloton instructor Jess King to be included in an episode of And Just Like That.
MARKETS
investing.com

AMC Slips as CEO Aron Sells More Shares, CFO Joins in Sale

Investing.com – AMC Entertainment stock (NYSE: AMC ) fell 8% Friday following another sale of the company’s shares by CEO Adam Aron. Aron, CEO of the multiplex chain since 2016, Tuesday sold 312,500 shares worth $9.64 million, according to a regulatory filing. That followed recent sales totaling more than $25 million.
STOCKS
mediapost.com

TV, Movie Viewing Have Lost Share Of Overall Entertainment Time: Study

Despite the boom in streaming, television and movie viewing have seen a decline in share of U.S. consumers’ overall entertainment time over the past two years, according to a new report from entertainment and technology research firm Interpret. TV and movie viewing time still commands the largest share, and its...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy