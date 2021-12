Imagine if you didn't pay rent what would happen. For the National Guard, it has been ongoing for 5 years with a whopping amount owed. Syracuse's Hancock International Airport is who is owed quite the staggering sum of money. In fact, the total figure in back rent over the last half-decade is $1.8 million according to Syracuse.com. The big question is, how exactly do you go about trying to get unpaid money, especially this large amount, from a branch of the United States Military?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO