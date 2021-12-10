ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deandre Ayton (illness) questionable for Phoenix's Friday matchup against Boston

By Matt Lo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Boston...

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers 12/14/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (12/14/21) What happens when you take one of the top-three offenses and put it up against the worst defense in the NBA? That is what we will see when the Suns travel to Portland to go toe-to-toe with the ever-struggling Trail Blazers. Portland recently made a lineup change partly due to C.J. McCollum suffering a collapsed lung and because head coach Chauncey Billups wanted to switch things up. There is hardly any change too drastic when considering how poorly the Blazers have played this season. Damian Lillard returned from his abdominal injury during the Blazers’ 116-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lillard dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, but ultimately they came up short. Phoenix has had a different fortune than Portland: the Suns are playing phenomenally and have the type of chemistry and roster that can get back to the NBA Finals if they stay healthy. Devin Booker is still out with a hamstring injury, but it does not seem to be a long-term injury that will affect the outlook of the Suns’ season. In the meantime, Landry Shamet has done a great job stepping into the two-guard role and filling in the necessary voids, left by Booker’s absence, on both ends. This should not be a very close game at all, despite Portland playing on its home floor. Below there is more detail into why it could turn into a blowout.
Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Suns-Clippers Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening, which is a rematch of their Western Conference Finals matchup last season that the Suns won in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.
Phoenix Suns bigs Deandre Ayton, Jalen Smith out vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns centers Deandre Ayton and Jalen Smith are both out for Monday’s road game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Ayton was listed as questionable on the original injury report Sunday evening while Smith was an addition on Monday afternoon. The Suns had already...
Deandre Ayton
Javale Mcgee
NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Memphis

The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
