Academy Sports (ASO) PT Raised to $62 at Wells Fargo on Cheap Stock and Quality Momentum

Public Storage spent $5.1 billion in 2021 alone to grow its portfolio. Invitation Homes is seeing unparalleled demand, with rents rising 10.4% YoY. Many of the sectors that were hit hard by initial pandemic closures last year made a huge comeback in 2021 which, in turn, gave a massive boost to the real estate industry. This helped the index for all real estate investment trusts (REITs), as tracked by the NAREIT, achieve a 38% return year to date, outpacing the S&P 500 by over 7%. But as 2021 comes to a close, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) specifically appear to be teed up for another unstoppable year of growth.
Comments / 0