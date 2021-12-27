Academy Sports (ASO) PT Raised to $62 at Wells Fargo on Cheap Stock and Quality Momentum

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."

