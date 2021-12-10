The future of patient data: 3 pillars of successful analytics implementation

This article covers my one year of experience at Slalom as an Associate Consultant in the Data & Analytics practice. This article covers my experience at Slalom as an Associate Consultant in the Data & Analytics practice. Previously, I worked in an R&D company as an in-house Data Scientist. These experiences are unique to me in their own ways, but I will focus on my current job in this article. While in grad school, I always wondered what it is like to be a consultant in the data field and what unique skill sets are highly valued in consulting. If you have the same curiosity, stick with me for some time, and I will try to draw a better picture.

