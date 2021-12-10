ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

7th Circuit's Wood to take senior status, giving Biden third seat to fill

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAdsz_0dJbhXEe00

(Reuters) - U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood, a liberal jurist on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who was on former President Barack Obama's short-list for the U.S. Supreme Court, plans to step down from active service on the Chicago-based court.

Wood, 71, notified the White House on Thursday that she plans to take senior status upon the confirmation of a successor, giving Democratic President Joe Biden a chance to fill a third vacancy on the influential appellate court.

Former President Bill Clinton in 1995 nominated her to become the second woman to serve on the 7th Circuit, which hears cases from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Wood in July 2020 completed a nearly seven-year stint as its chief judge.

"This will give me more flexibility in my activities, although for now I do plan to continue taking a full load at the court and to continue teaching at the University of Chicago Law School, as I have done ever since I've been on the court," she said in an email on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOVFz_0dJbhXEe00
7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Diane Wood. Office of Judge Diane Wood/Handout

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges. Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill their seats.

Wood is one of three Democratic appointees among the 7th Circuit's 11 active judges.

Biden's first nominee to the court, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, won Senate confirmation in June. Another vacancy opened up earlier this month when U.S. Circuit Judge David Hamilton, an Obama appointee, said he would also take senior status.

The judiciary lists 19 appellate seats that Biden could fill. Seven nominees are awaiting Senate approval.

Wood was considered a liberal intellectual counterweight to conservative 7th Circuit jurists including Judge Frank Easterbrook, who preceded her as chief, and former Judge Richard Posner, who retired in 2017.

She authored the majority opinion when the full, en banc 7th Circuit in 2017 became the first circuit nationally to hold that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. The U.S. Supreme Court later agreed.

During the Obama administration, the Democratic president met with her while considering successors for Justices David Souter and John Paul Stevens in 2009 and 2010.

But Wood faced Republican opposition over her support of abortion rights, which she has backed in several opinions and dissents.

Obama, who served on the University of Chicago Law School's faculty with her, instead nominated Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
blogforarizona.net

Mark Meadows Knows Too Much. He Is Trying To Obstruct The January 6 Committee With a Frivolous Lawsuit

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, one of the coup plotters in the seditious conspiracy which led to the MAGA/QAnon violent insurrection on January 6, is trying to use the federal courts to obstruct the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol by filing a frivolous lawsuit in the District of Columbia District Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Biden’s DOJ Grabs Hold of Another Political Third Rail

The Biden administration just doubled down on its support of racially-conscious university admissions. In a 23-page brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice endorsed Harvard University’s stance on affirmative action and asked the high court to decline to take up a constitutional and statutory challenge to the school’s policies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Wood
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
John Paul Stevens
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Souter
bloomberglaw.com

Third Circuit Vacancy Gives Biden Chance to Shift Court Balance

Immediate past Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith taking senior status plans. Biden pick would give circuit even Republican, Democrat-appointee split. A vacancy on the Philadelphia-based circuit court gives Joe Biden an opportunity to evenly split membership of that bench between appointees of Republican and Democratic presidents. Judge D. Brooks Smith...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Status#Appellate Court#The U S Supreme Court#The White House#Democratic#The 7th Circuit#En Banc 7th Circuit
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy