College Sports

Tommi Hill

By Associated Press file photo
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqBrY_0dJbgf1h00
Arizona State's Jack Jones (0) celebrates with fellow defensive back Tommi Hill (6) after a pick-six against Arizona on Nov. 27 in Tempe, Ariz. Associated Press file photo

Breaking down a major recruiting weekend for the Huskers before the early signing date

Nebraska has several interesting players on campus this weekend for visits, with a heavy emphasis on transfers.

The Exponent

Purdue Football: Bell, Karlaftis named All-Americans

Junior wide receiver David Bell is an Associated Press first-team All-American. Bell, who was also named on the Football Writers Association of America's first team Saturday, appeared alongside Pitt's Jordan Addison and Biletnikoff winner Jameson Williams in the AP All-American listings Monday afternoon. He is one of five Big Ten...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
