Correction: NAV announcement

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that, following a review of board remuneration and taking into account peer group analysis and inflation, the Board has decided to increase each Director's remuneration with effect from 1 January 2022. The annual remuneration of the Chairman will increase to £37,000, the independent non-executive directors to £29,000 and the non-independent non-executive director, Oliver Bedford, to £26,500. An additional fee of £1,500 will continue to be paid to the Chairman of the Management and Service Provider Engagement Committee and the Chairman of the Audit Committee will continue to receive an additional fee of £3,000.
