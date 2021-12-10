Correction: NAV announcement

("GO-AHEAD" OR "THE GROUP") UPDATE ON RESULTS PUBLICATION DATE IN RELATION TO £250,000,000 2.500% GUARANTEED BOND DUE 2024 ("THE BOND") The Go-Ahead Group announced earlier today that the Group will be unable to publish its financial results for the year ended 3 July 2021 (FY21) before 3 January 2022 and is working closely with Deloitte to ensure that the FY21 results are published as soon as possible. This is now expected to be before the end of January 2022.

