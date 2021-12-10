ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: NAV announcement

By Regulatory News
 4 days ago

Correction to the announcement made at 13:56 on 7 October 2021: The ex-dividend Net Asset Value (NAV) was omitted from the...

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
Holdings in company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
Galera shares double after firm announces 'corrected' study results for its lead drug candidate

A Malvern biopharmaceutical company's stock price doubled Tuesday after it announced "corrected" results from late-stage testing of its lead new drug candidate avasopasem. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) said the new results show avasopasem achieved "statistical significance" with the study's primary endpoint. That endpoint was reducing incidents of severe oral mucositis — resulting from radiation therapy — in patients being treated for locally advanced head and neck cancer.
FTSE 250 movers: National Express, travel shares gain

London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.4% at 22,559.57 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. National Express was among the gainers after it agreed to buy Stagecoach in a deal the combines two of Britain's biggest public transport operators in the wake of the pandemic. Stagecoach shareholders will receive 0.36 new...
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase:14 December 2021.
Statement re Possible Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE")...
Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
Share Incentive Plan - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (the "Company") The Company has been notified by Solium Trustee (UK) Limited, the trustee of the SIP (the "SIP Trustee") that on 13 December 2021, it made an award of Partnership Shares (as defined in the SIP) of 22 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each ("Ordinary Shares") on behalf of Tim Cowper, a director of the Company and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The Ordinary Shares were purchased using Tim Cowper's gross salary at a price of £6.8155 per Ordinary Share.
Block listing Interim Review

("Design Group" or the "Company") Pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule 6 of the AIM Rules for Companies, Design Group makes the following update on its block listing:. LTIP 2014-2017 scheme (Scheme 2) LTIP 2015-2018 scheme (Scheme 3) LTIP 2016-2019 scheme (Scheme 4) LTIP 2017-2020 scheme (Scheme 5) LTIP...
Dividend Declaration

BOSTON, Mass.-December 10, 2021-The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2021. The ex- dividend date is December 20, 2021.
Dr Martens warns on shipping delays in US as it posts H1 profit

Iconic UK footwear brand Dr Martens posted a 46% rise in interim profits, driven by a recovery in physical stores sales as they reopened from Covid curbs, but warned that shipping delays in its US business due to supply chain constraints would continue into the next fiscal year. 23,054.04. 08:25...
TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
TR1 Notification of major interest in shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the...
FY21 Results Date in Relation to Guaranteed Bond

("GO-AHEAD" OR "THE GROUP") UPDATE ON RESULTS PUBLICATION DATE IN RELATION TO £250,000,000 2.500% GUARANTEED BOND DUE 2024 ("THE BOND") The Go-Ahead Group announced earlier today that the Group will be unable to publish its financial results for the year ended 3 July 2021 (FY21) before 3 January 2022 and is working closely with Deloitte to ensure that the FY21 results are published as soon as possible. This is now expected to be before the end of January 2022.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 24,526 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1111.3356 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
Results of General Meeting

The GM had originally been convened for 2.00pm on Tuesday 15 June 2021 and was adjourned until today at 2.00pm. The Company thanks the shareholders for their patience and for approving these resolutions. The proxy results on each of the resolutions were as follows:. This information is provided by RNS,...
Yellow Cake: Trading With A Large Discount To NAV

Yellow Cake is trading with the largest discount to NAV since 2020 when the uranium market was much more depressed. The uranium market has sold off substantially over the last month and a half. Even though the investment vehicles Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) and the Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) are often considered lower risk-investments, they have not been spared in the decline.
Related Party Transaction

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that, following a review of board remuneration and taking into account peer group analysis and inflation, the Board has decided to increase each Director's remuneration with effect from 1 January 2022. The annual remuneration of the Chairman will increase to £37,000, the independent non-executive directors to £29,000 and the non-independent non-executive director, Oliver Bedford, to £26,500. An additional fee of £1,500 will continue to be paid to the Chairman of the Management and Service Provider Engagement Committee and the Chairman of the Audit Committee will continue to receive an additional fee of £3,000.
