Catch a Star HSS and Kevin McCarthy Shine with Second Consecutive $10,000 WEC Wilmington Welcome Stake Win

Thermal, Calif. – Dec. 12, 2021 – Amateur Owner riders took to the Main Hunter Ring Sunday morning at the Desert International Horse Park to vie for the champion title in their respected height and age group divisions to help conclude hunter competition at Desert Holiday II. Sunset Boulevard and Lindsay Maxwell were the first pair to be crowned champion in the combined Amateur Owner 3’6” Hunter 18 & Over division, sponsored by Aleron. They also won the $1,000 Amateur Owner 3’6” Hunter Classic, sponsored by Bridgeport Farms to round out an already incredible series. Shortly after her big win, Maxwell competed on Largesse in the Amateur Owner 3’3” Hunter 18-35 division, sponsored by DePaolo Equine Concepts, and took home the championship honors once again. Next, Irene Neuwirth and her mount Juan Carlos were awarded champion in the Amateur Owner 3’3” Hunter 36 & Over division, sponsored by Thumbs Up.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO