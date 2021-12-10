ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catch a Star HSS and Kevin McCarthy Shine with Second Consecutive $10,000 WEC Wilmington Welcome Stake Win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen horse-and-rider combinations took to the Sanctuary arena for World Equestrian Center – Wilmington’s $10,000 Welcome Stake 1.35m. Five riders and their mounts advanced to the jump off with just three riding double clear in the final round. Ireland’s Kevin McCarthy and his own Catch A Star...

Samantha Schaefer and Frasier Taste Victory in $75,000 Ethel M. Chocolates Grand Prix at WEC – Ocala

An international list of competitors from 10 different countries took to the WEC Grand Arena under the lights on Saturday to contest the $75,000 Ethel M. Chocolates® Grand Prix. FEI Level IV course designer Bernardo Costa Cabral of Portugal designed the technical tracks that featured a difficult triple and double combination that tested many riders throughout the night. Sixteen horse-and-rider combinations managed a clean first round and six jumped double clear, but it was Samantha Shaefer and Bonne Vie LLC’s Frasier (Carambole x Bloem) that took home the top prize.
Sunset Boulevard Carries Lindsay Maxwell to Amateur-Owner 3’6″ Hunter 18 & Over Championship at Desert Holiday II

Thermal, Calif. – Dec. 12, 2021 – Amateur Owner riders took to the Main Hunter Ring Sunday morning at the Desert International Horse Park to vie for the champion title in their respected height and age group divisions to help conclude hunter competition at Desert Holiday II. Sunset Boulevard and Lindsay Maxwell were the first pair to be crowned champion in the combined Amateur Owner 3’6” Hunter 18 & Over division, sponsored by Aleron. They also won the $1,000 Amateur Owner 3’6” Hunter Classic, sponsored by Bridgeport Farms to round out an already incredible series. Shortly after her big win, Maxwell competed on Largesse in the Amateur Owner 3’3” Hunter 18-35 division, sponsored by DePaolo Equine Concepts, and took home the championship honors once again. Next, Irene Neuwirth and her mount Juan Carlos were awarded champion in the Amateur Owner 3’3” Hunter 36 & Over division, sponsored by Thumbs Up.
Geoffrey Hesslink and Mon Tresor Are Best in USHJA National Hunter Derby at ESP Year End Awards

Wellington, FL – December 12, 2021 – The ESP Year End Awards showcased hunter competitors throughout the weekend, with the $1,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Vortex Equine Transport, serving as the main event on Friday. Boasting the highest scores from both the classic and handy phases, Little Brook LLC’s Mon Tresor carried Geoffrey Hesslink of Shelbourne, VT, to top honors, beating the competition by eight points to take the lead spot in the victory gallop during the pair’s debut class together.
The Possible Contenders for the 2022 Pegasus World Cup

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes is returning to Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach on January 29, 2022. South Florida’s premier horse racing is returning for its 6th year, providing rewarding opportunities for Thoroughbred trainers and owners. Since 2017, the Pegasus World Cup has become a...
