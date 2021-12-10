Acquisition of Shares

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony Energy Income Trust plc hereby announces that Peter Kavanagh, a director of Harmony Energy Advisors Limited, has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.00 per share. The shares acquired will be subject to the lock-up arrangements put in place at the time of...

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. The issued share capital of the Company remains at 137,315,000 ordinary shares of 25p per share; following this purchase...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 14 December 2021, the person set out in the table below, being a PDMR, notified the Company of the following purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Company. The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces an exercise of warrants and warrant update. Warrant Exercise. The Company has received notices to exercise warrants over 16,000,000 new ordinary...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: National Express, travel shares gain

London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.4% at 22,559.57 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. National Express was among the gainers after it agreed to buy Stagecoach in a deal the combines two of Britain's biggest public transport operators in the wake of the pandemic. Stagecoach shareholders will receive 0.36 new...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Related Party Transaction

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that, following a review of board remuneration and taking into account peer group analysis and inflation, the Board has decided to increase each Director's remuneration with effect from 1 January 2022. The annual remuneration of the Chairman will increase to £37,000, the independent non-executive directors to £29,000 and the non-independent non-executive director, Oliver Bedford, to £26,500. An additional fee of £1,500 will continue to be paid to the Chairman of the Management and Service Provider Engagement Committee and the Chairman of the Audit Committee will continue to receive an additional fee of £3,000.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Share Incentive Plan - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (the "Company") The Company has been notified by Solium Trustee (UK) Limited, the trustee of the SIP (the "SIP Trustee") that on 13 December 2021, it made an award of Partnership Shares (as defined in the SIP) of 22 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each ("Ordinary Shares") on behalf of Tim Cowper, a director of the Company and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The Ordinary Shares were purchased using Tim Cowper's gross salary at a price of £6.8155 per Ordinary Share.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Block listing Interim Review

("Design Group" or the "Company") Pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule 6 of the AIM Rules for Companies, Design Group makes the following update on its block listing:. LTIP 2014-2017 scheme (Scheme 2) LTIP 2015-2018 scheme (Scheme 3) LTIP 2016-2019 scheme (Scheme 4) LTIP 2017-2020 scheme (Scheme 5) LTIP...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Total Voting Rights

("C4XD", "C4X Discovery" or the "Company") 13 December 2021 - C4X Discovery Holdings plc (AIM: C4XD), a pioneering Drug Discovery company, announces that pursuant to its block admission facility, details of which were announced on 1 July 2021, it has recently issued 1,100,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in satisfaction of the exercise of warrants. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Acquisition of cash flowing gold royalty portfolio

Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): AIM (ALS); TSX-V (ALTS); OTCQX (ALTUF) / Sector: Mining. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (THIS "ANNOUNCEMENT") IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM ANY PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FUNDRAISE SHARES IS BEING MADE IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

CMA to probe Microsoft purchase of software firm Nuance

The Competition and Markets Authority announced on Monday that it was probing the proposed acquisition of software company Nuance Communications by Microsoft Corporation. Microsoft entered into an agreement to buy the Nasdaq-listed Nuance in April, for $56 per share, in an all-cash deal worth $19.7bn. At the time, Microsoft said...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Sinch Completes Acquisition of Inteliquent

Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, recently announced that the acquisition of Inteliquent has been completed. The acquisition of Inteliquent positions Sinch as the largest independent provider of voice services to both enterprises and telecom carriers in the United States. The Inteliquent platform handles more...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Sunday share tips: Hollywood Bowl, Schroders European Real Estate Investment Trust. The Sunday Times's Sabah Meddings told investors to 'buy' shares of Hollywood Bowl, telling them looked recent sales growth looked "promising" - "barring significant further Covid restrictions". US close: Stocks end session higher following CPI reading. Wall Street stocks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shell shareholders poised to overwhelmingly back moving headquarters to UK

Shell shareholders look set to overwhelmingly approve a plan to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK as only a handful of early votes were cast against the proposal.Shell said that 99.8% of the nearly 58% of shareholders who had voted ahead of a meeting on the topic had decided they wanted to back the move.It is not quite enough yet to guarantee that the plan will get the required backing of 75% of shareholders, but makes it appear all but certain that the move will get the thumbs up.The plan will reform the company’s current complicated structure...
BUSINESS

