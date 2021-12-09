ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Telltale makes a comeback with The Expanse: Telltale Series

By florian cravic
thegamerhq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelltale makes a comeback with The Expanse: Telltale Series. It has been known that Telltale has been rising from the ashes for some time. But at The Game Awards 2021,...

thegamerhq.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Telltale returns with The Expanse narrative game

Telltale Games has returned with a game based on The Expanse. This will be the studio's first major game since going defunct, after which it was revived with many of its licensing retained. There is no release date for The Expanse: A Telltale series. The Game Awards preshow was packed...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 Update Is Coming Soon, Says Telltale

It was two years ago when the surprise announcement came that The Wolf Among Us 2 was being revived under the new version of Telltale Games. It was an exciting time, as that game is a follow-up to a game that helped to launch the original Telltale into being a major developer, and helped define their style for nearly a decade. However, it has been very quiet since that point, and it was absent from this year’s Game Awards. However, it seems an update is upon us.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Star Trek: Resurgence Is a Narrative Game from Telltale TWD Creators

At The Game Awards 2021, CBS and Dramatic Labs revealed Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-based game from creators of Telltale Games titles adapting The Walking Dead, Batman, and Game of Thrones. Star Trek: Resurgence is targeting a spring 2022 release date on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Expanse#Telltale
Eurogamer.net

Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new narrative adventure from former Telltale Games developers at freshly-formed Dramatic Labs - the new studio founded by ex-Telltale boss Kevin Bruner. A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards, showing new characters and the familiar pointy-eared face of Spock. It's coming to PC...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Telltale's The Expanse Announced; First Trailer Available

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, we've seen the announcement of The Expanse from Telltale, a game based on a popular sci-fi show. The Game Awards pre-show brought us the announcement of The Expanse, a title based on the popular sci-fi series. On this occasion, a short trailer was published, available below. Telltale is responsible for the development of the title. The release date and details about the game remain unknown at this moment.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

March 16th, Tunic launches for PC & Xbox

The tunic is a top-down action adventure with a lively world and charming protagonist. Although it was first revealed some time ago, the release date has been confirmed. S on March 16th. The new gameplay trailer is available below. A demo of Tunic’s action is available on Steam and Xbox....
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

EA Announces Expansion Of Battlefield Series

Today, EA has announced its plans to expand the Battlefield series with the formation of a Battlefield universe. This includes a restructuring of some of its development teams to help with the creation of new games and offerings within the Battlefield series. The latest Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042 released last month but has not been received well. The restructure brings together DICE, Ripple Effect, and a new studio headed up by veteran Halo designer Marcus Lehto. In the immediate future, these studios will work together to expand upon and improve Battlefield 2042 and create new games and experiences which are currently in development. These new games and experiences are meant to serve as extensions to the new Battlefield universe that EA is trying to create. Additionally, DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson is leaving the company while Respawn’s Vince Zampella will take on a bigger role in the franchise as the overall boss.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
thegamerhq.com

DUNE: SPICE WARS IS A REAL-TIME STRATEGY GAME WITH 4X ELEMENTS FROM NORTHGARD’S DEVELOPER

DUNE: SPICE WARS IS A REAL-TIME STRATEGY GAME WITH 4X ELEMENTS FROM NORTHGARD’S DEVELOPER. Dune – Spice Wars was announced at The Game Awards 2021. The next strategy game features 4X elements by Northgard developer Shiro Games. The title was co-published with Funcom. It places players in control of crucial factions from Frank Herbert’s universe and asks them to become the dominant power on Arrakis.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

SNIPER ELITE5 RELEASED DATE – HERE’S WHEN ITS GOING TO LAUNCH

SNIPER ELITE5 RELEASED DATE – HERE’S WHEN IT IS GOING TO LAUNCH. Elite 5’s release date will arrive 16 years after Rebellion’s stealth-focused, third-person shooter series debuted. The developer has not yet provided details regarding Sniper Elite 5’s release date. However, we learned during The Game...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Halo Infinite: All Collectibles Explained

While Halo has always been a popular game for collecting collectibles, Halo infinite raises the bar with its open-world nature. There are more collectibles in the open world than ever before, many in difficult-to-reach or obscure locations. Two methods are used to find most of the open-world collectibles in Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Telltale-like Star Trek video game could be very interesting

Star Trek fans should have lofty expectations for the upcoming video game. Star Trek has announced a new video game from Telltale veterans that will take fans into the world of Trek and Starfleet. The studio producing the game, Dramatic Labs, is made up of former Telltale members and by the sound of the announcement on Star Trek.com, the game is going to follow in the same vein as former Telltale properties.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Star Trek: Resurgence is a story-driven game from former Telltale devs coming in 2022

Hot on the heels of Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, and The Lower Decks, the Star Trek franchise is getting a new video game. Dramatic Labs, a brand new studio composed of former Telltale Games developers, announced during The Game Awards that it’s working on Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-driven game reminiscent of Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Amazon’s The Expanse hit sci-fi show is getting its own Telltale game

Telltale Games plans to turn Amazon’s hit science fiction series The Expanse into a video game. The announcement was made during Thursday’s The Game Awards 2021 show, and it included a one-minute teaser trailer. Players will, Telltale revealed, operate as XO Camina Drummer aboard the Artemis, a spaceship where “a blood mutiny breaks loose.”
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Thirsty suitors might be the most interesting new indie game.

Thirsty suitors might be the most interesting new indie game. Your ex-partners are against you, your parents see you as a failure, and you don’t know what to do next. This sounds like the premise for a Zoomer Scott Pilgrim. But it’s also the story behind Thirsty Suitors, which seems to be the most exciting new game at The Game Awards 2021. You can see the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Trek to Yomi Releases Samurai Action-Filled Video Gameplay Trailer

Trek to Yomi Releases Samurai Action-Filled Video Gameplay Trailer. Flying Wild Hog, the developer, and Devolver Digital, the publisher, have released a gameplay trailer of their upcoming side-scrolling samurai action title Trek to Yomi. This trailer gives players a taste of Trek to Yomi’s flavor. Hiroki, the main character, cuts...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

First Look at The Shadowlands Season 3 Mythic+ Fix

First Look at The Shadowlands Season 3 Mythic+ Fix. Shadowlands Season 3 Mythic+ Affix has been discovered in the Eternity’s End PTR files called “Encryp”ed.”. Data”mining suggests that Encrypted will summon Automa if it encounters regular enemies in the dungeon. Players will receive powerful bonuses based upon the First One Secrets if they defeat them.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Fortnite: How to Get the Sultura Skin

Cultura is a brand new skin added to Fortnite: Season 3. To get Cultura, you must subscribe to PlayStation Plus, a monthly subscription for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. You can also claim the Fortnite – PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack. Here’s what it contains:. – Cultura Outfit –...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy