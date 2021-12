SALISBURY, Md. Masks could come off in Maryland classrooms soon. On Wednesday, the State Board of Education voted to move forward with an emergency regulation that would provide off ramps for local jurisdictions regarding the mask mandate. Those off ramps would tie mask requirements to vaccination rates, transmission rates or a combination of both. Susanna More's husband is a teacher at Salisbury middle school. more says both she and her husband want there to be more flexibility around masks in schools.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO