Christopher David Hancock

Frederick Christopher Polmounter, 36, of Hazleton, passed away Monday morning at his home. Born on Dec. 24, 1984, in Hazleton, Fred was a graduate of Bishop Hafey Junior-Senior High School, class of 2003. He was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham. Surviving are his parents, Fred Joseph and...
Christopher Eugene Proper, 50, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:11 a.m. He attended Mt. Olive grade school and high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Lewis and Clark and was employed as a truck driver. Christopher enjoyed motorcycles, guns, listening to music,...
Barbara and her beloved husband and soul-mate, Joseph, shared a promise with each other from a poem by Albert Kennedy Rowswell: Should you go first and I remain, One thing I’d have you do: Walk slowly down that long, lone path, For soon I’ll follow you. I’ll want to know each step you take That […]
Joseph Christopher Flatt, age 32 was born on November 25, 1989, and passed away on December 4, 2021. He grew up in the Gibbs School area of East Knoxville. Joe was a Street Musician and played throughout the Downtown Knox area since his teens, including Market Square. He was a beloved Father, Son, Brother, and Friend to all who knew him.
