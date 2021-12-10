ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VW Will Build More EVs to Beat Tesla in Europe

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVW confirms plans to convert Wolfsburg plant to EV production in the coming years, with plans to build the ID.3 electric hatch and Project Trinity EV. Salzgitter battery hub and other battery-related sites will be established into a separate company, with VW planning to secure more aspects of battery production for...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Has Sights Set On Eventually Toppling Tesla As The No. 1 EV Maker

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is among the legacy automakers which have charted ambitious plans to transition into electrification. Targeting Pole Position: Ford is looking to ramp up EV production to 600,000 units in two years, which will catapult the company to the number two spot in terms of EV sales, the Detroit-based company's CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with Bloomberg. Ford is currently in the fourth position behind EV market pioneer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Volkswagen AG (PNK: VWAGY) and General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM).
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
insideevs.com

Subaru Solterra EV Will Be AWD-Only In Europe, Offer 400-Km Range

The first Subaru Solterra electric vehicle has arrived in Europe as the brand's fourth SUV in the region and first EV. To mark the occasion, the electric SUV in European specification is featured in a 25-minute walkaround video presented by David Dello Stritto, Subaru Europe general manager for sales and marketing.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Polestar Finds Its North Star in Stuttgart

Polestar’s three-year plan includes one new vehicle per year, with the five-seat Polestar 3 SUV due next year. The Polestar 4 and Polestar 5 will follow, and each vehicle in the Swedish brand’s lineup will square up against competitive models from Porsche. Future Polestars will carry a 450-KW...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephan Weil
wvik.org

John Deere Invests in More EV Technology

Today, the company announced it will acquire Kreisel Electric based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria. The deal requires regulatory approval in Austria and is expected to close within 60 days. Deere says Kreisel develops and produces electric battery modules and packs, plus charging infrastructure (charging stations). And the acquisition...
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Volvo and Northvolt Will Build Battery R&D Hub

Volvo and Northvolt will open a research and development center in Gothenburg, Sweden, close to the automaker's headquarters. The automaker plans to build a battery production facility in Europe starting in 2024, with an annual capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh), which will produce batteries for half a million cars a year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Volkswagen Ag#Vw Group#Vw#Wolfsburg#Project Trinity Ev#Moia#Project Artemis
Autoblog

2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get raft of changes in Europe

As part of the certification process for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in Europe, the electric automaker submitted documents to local authorities detailing changes. Those docs then found their way to the Tesla Fahrer und Freunde forum, and from there to Electrek, giving us a look at what's ahead. Some of the modifications have already been made to the more expensive Model S and Model X and are filtering down, or have been applied to the Model 3/Y in China and are now migrating to vehicles built in the Berlin Gigafactory. We expect the updates will eventually cross the Atlantic and come to Tesla's built in the Fremont, California facility.
CARS
The Independent

New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.The economy and climate ministry that was set up when Germany's new government took office last week said it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power.For the next year, the current system will...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Stellantis’ First Hydrogen Vans Enter Production

Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen and Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen enter production, with the first examples delivered to customers this month. Hydrogen fuel-cell vans offer a range of over 248 miles in the WLTP cycle, and up to 215 cubic-feet of cargo space in the longer-wheelbase variants. The LCVs' 10.5-kWh lithium-ion...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Federal Fleets Go EV, New Mini Leaked, And Merc Beats Tesla: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden has signed an executive order that will see the U.S. government’s federal fleet of more than 645,000 vehicles transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, with light vehicles switching sooner. After the switch, the federal government’s fleet will be the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the country. The current ICE fleet accounts for 7 billion pounds of greenhouses gasses and 400 million gallons of fuel. The White House stated that the transition is already in motion, with several light police vehicles already swapped for EVs. The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, will begin field-testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E for use in law enforcement early next year. That department requires 30,000 vehicles.
POLITICS
CleanTechnica

Pitched Solar Roof Options in Europe — The World Beyond Tesla

The end of the Tetris era — roof aesthetics counts. On-roof mounting systems still have the largest share in the residential solar photovoltaic market. However, for new or refurbished pitched roofs, this is not cost-effective. First of all, we need to understand that roof tiles are completely unnecessary with PV panels above them. Additionally, on-roof PV systems are quite often a visual torture. The reality is that some photovoltaic sellers squeeze in as much kW as they can and installers assemble those Tetris-like systems. The panels are arranged vertically and horizontally, clearly standing out from the roofing, visually resembling the block effect from a well-known computer game. We can do better than that.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy